Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
977wmoi.com
Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
wlds.com
Cass County Man Pleads Guilty to Animal Torture Charge
A Virginia, Illinois man arrested in May on animal cruelty charges pleaded guilty in Cass County Court yesterday. 24 year old Enrique Rangel pleaded guilty to a single count of animal torture yesterday. Rangel was arrested on the charges on May 26th by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies. Rangel had been on house arrest during trial. According to a KHQA report at the time of Rangel’s arrest, a caller reported a man was using an object to beat a German Shepard outside of his home. Additionally, deputies said they discovered additional evidence that other mistreatment of the dog had happened days before.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 4, 2022
Charles P Friesen, 43, Wright City, MO, Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 25th St and Oak St. PTC 145. Britney M Kramer, 31, 502 1/2 S 8th St, Operating Uninsured and Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 10th St and Broadway St. NTA 128. Demetrius J. Like, 44, Homeless,...
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
KBUR
Four arrested on drug and weapons charges
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of four individuals on drug and weapons charges. According to a news release, on Thursday, November 3rd at 12:56 PM the Mount Pleasant Police Department investigated a drug complaint in the 200 block of West Franklin Street involving a vehicle and 4 people.
Pen City Current
Bad precedent set at City Council meeting
We talk a lot here about the right for the public to have access to elected officials. Whether it's Chapter 21 or Chapter 22 of Iowa Code, we stand by the public's right to address grievances against their representative government body - within reason. You can't go in and threaten,...
KWQC
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
wlds.com
JPD, Morgan Coroner Release Information on Fatal Car Crash from Jacksonville’s North End
Jacksonville Police have released information about a single-vehicle crash that killed a man more than a week ago. The Journal Courier reports that 20 year old Tafari K. Goddard was driving a vehicle that left the roadway at East Walnut and North East streets about 5:45 a.m. On Sunday, October 30th. The passenger side of the vehicle struck a utility pole causing extensive damage. Goddard was transported from the scene by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, according to Jacksonville Police speaking to the Journal Courier.
KBUR
Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
khqa.com
2 arrested, 1 injured after shots fired in domestic disturbance
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people are facing charges after a fight led to shots being fired in Hannibal. Hannibal Police say officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday to a home in the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance. Officers found Julia A....
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022
11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 6 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in rural Peoria County; driver cited
UPDATE 1:07 P.M. - The driver of the box truck was cited, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: 9:22 A.M. - 6 students were taken to various Peoria hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. 5 other students on the bus refused transport and were left in the care of their parents.
khqa.com
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
977wmoi.com
One Dead Following Single Vehicle Rollover
On Sunday November 6th at 7:41 AM Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Responded to Township RD 1400E North of 900 N Stronghurst for a report of a one vehicle rollover accident. Upon Deputies arrival the vehicle was found to have rolled over. The driver of the vehicle Sarah Shrum Age...
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
1470 WMBD
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Salvation Army In Process of Relocating to Former Gamble Campus Center
The Jacksonville Salvation Army is getting ready to relocate in hopes of needed expansion. Captain Chris Clarke says the Salvation Army has signed a purchase contract with Turner Painting & Construction for the former Gamble Campus Center, located at the corner of Each Beecher, Lurton, and Hardin Avenue. Clarke says...
Comments / 0