Jefferson County, AL

wbrc.com

JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Nov. 6, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive in Pinson. Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered a man identified as 21-year-old Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr. trapped...
PINSON, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A woman in Indiana is accused of stealing a police cruiser Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a home for reports of a breaking and entering just after 5 p.m. Police said they found 26-year-old...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wvua23.com

Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County

A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tarrant’s Police Chief reacts to Councilman Tommy Bryant’s arrest

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant’s Police Chief is reacting to Councilman Tommy Bryant’s arrest after he said he witnessed Bryant punching Mayor Wayman Newton. The incident was caught on camera. Chief Wendell Major said this all stems from an argument between Councilman Bryant and Mayor Newton. He also...
TARRANT, AL
fox13news.com

Teen girl kidnapped in Alabama, taken to Florida where she was beaten, bound and left under tree: Police

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. - A teenage girl was kidnapped from Alabama and taken across state lines to Florida, where she was beaten, bound and abandoned under a tree, police said. The girl met Coby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, on Friday evening, when police said she was "picked up" by Jordan before two women joined him, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
KTLA

Orange County sheriff releases rendering of man found dead in 2013

Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach. Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder. The man’s body was found […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
ABC 33/40 News

Woman found dead off road in Pell City

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead Sunday morning in Pell City. Officials responded to a call and located the woman off Cook Springs Road at approximately 11 a.m. The office said the woman had been shot. Police are now attempting to...
PELL CITY, AL
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision

A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
HIGHLAND, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
wvtm13.com

Election results: Race for Jefferson County sheriff

One of the most contested races in Jefferson County is the race for sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway made history four years ago, becoming the county's first Black sheriff. Can't see the above results? Click here. And now, he's looking for a second term against Republican challenger Jared Hudson. Pettway,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

