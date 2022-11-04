Read full article on original website
californiaexaminer.net
Bullet-riddled Car Spotted In Eastern Jefferson County With Deceased Teen Inside
The death of a young guy in a car accident on Sunday night in Pinson has prompted an inquiry. According to Lt. Joni Money, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called to the junction of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.
Man shot during reported home invasion in Birmingham, death investigation underway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after police responded to the call of a man shot Tuesday morning. According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers received a call of a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O around 12:46 a.m. The homeowner […]
wbrc.com
Jemison PD: Drugs, handguns, nearly $2K recovered while conducting search warrant
CHILTION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, Nov. 6, Jemison Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of County Road 135 to conduct a welfare check. Once at the residence, officers discovered evidence of illegal drugs. A search warrant was obtained and a search of the residence was conducted.
wbrc.com
Man charged with arson for propane tank fire at Birmingham’s Temple Beth-El
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest for the propane tank fire near a Birmingham synagogue. 45-year-old Gregory Fuller is in custody after police found a propane tank wrapped in clothes and set on fire near Temple Beth- El in Birmingham last week. Fuller is being charged...
Cell tower worker finds remains of man missing from Shelby County since 2018
The remains of a man missing since 2018 were recovered late last week in Calera. Derek DeWayne Harris, 33, disappeared from his Columbiana home on Dec. 30, 2018. He was last seen leaving his home in a GMC Terrain, which was found abandoned in Calera the following day. Last week,...
wbrc.com
JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Nov. 6, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive in Pinson. Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered a man identified as 21-year-old Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr. trapped...
wbrc.com
Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A woman in Indiana is accused of stealing a police cruiser Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a home for reports of a breaking and entering just after 5 p.m. Police said they found 26-year-old...
UPDATE: 27-year-old man identified as body found in burning mobile home
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 27-year-old man was identified as the body found in a burning mobile home on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Sebedeo Mendez Nunez, of Bessemer, was found to have sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the […]
wvua23.com
Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County
A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside County-Based Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation in Fresno
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
wbrc.com
Tarrant’s Police Chief reacts to Councilman Tommy Bryant’s arrest
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant’s Police Chief is reacting to Councilman Tommy Bryant’s arrest after he said he witnessed Bryant punching Mayor Wayman Newton. The incident was caught on camera. Chief Wendell Major said this all stems from an argument between Councilman Bryant and Mayor Newton. He also...
foxla.com
Families question suspected fentanyl deaths of loved ones behind bars; Riverside Co. Sheriff reacts
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Fifteen inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022, making it the deadliest year on record. Sheriff's deputies are blaming fentanyl overdoses for at least a third of those deaths, but some relatives of the deceased are blaming the sheriff himself. "They are saying I...
fox13news.com
Teen girl kidnapped in Alabama, taken to Florida where she was beaten, bound and left under tree: Police
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. - A teenage girl was kidnapped from Alabama and taken across state lines to Florida, where she was beaten, bound and abandoned under a tree, police said. The girl met Coby Jerome Jordan in Houston County, Alabama, on Friday evening, when police said she was "picked up" by Jordan before two women joined him, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.
Orange County sheriff releases rendering of man found dead in 2013
Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach. Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder. The man’s body was found […]
ABC 33/40 News
Woman found dead off road in Pell City
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead Sunday morning in Pell City. Officials responded to a call and located the woman off Cook Springs Road at approximately 11 a.m. The office said the woman had been shot. Police are now attempting to...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
Years after brothers serve 20 years for rape they said they did not commit, judge tosses wrongful conviction
This is an opinion column. Frank Meadows, Jr. may never wear sneakers again. He and his older brother Quinton Cook can laugh about it now. They can laugh about something as inconsequential as footwear and what they’ll wear to church. They can laugh about it now because of the...
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
wvtm13.com
Election results: Race for Jefferson County sheriff
One of the most contested races in Jefferson County is the race for sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway made history four years ago, becoming the county's first Black sheriff. Can't see the above results? Click here. And now, he's looking for a second term against Republican challenger Jared Hudson. Pettway,...
