23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
Happy birthday, Ryan Murphy! Let’s rank his best TV shows including ‘Monster’ and ‘The Watcher’
Ryan Murphy is having a good birthday week. The producer, who turns age 57 on November 9, just learned that Netflix has picked up his “Monster” anthology for two more installments and his “The Watcher” drama for a second season. Where do these two projects rank among the pantheon of TV shows he’s created or produced over the past 20-plus years? Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) in which we highlight the Top 18 Ryan Murphy shows ranked worst to best. “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which lands at #4 on our list,...
Netflix's new season of 'The Crown' debuts at a controversial moment
And I'm going to admit, this is exciting news for me. The new season of Netflix's hit drama about the British monarchy, "The Crown," debuts tomorrow, just two months, though, after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Some critics say the timing of the latest season is distasteful and disrespectful. This set of episodes recreates a time in the 1990s when Princess Diana was estranged from then-Prince Charles, and she was speaking publicly about being mistreated by the royal family. Imelda Staunton plays the queen. And in this scene, she's trying to assure Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, that the royal family doesn't hate her.
This year's Grammys will recognize a new category: best song for social change
OLIVIA RODRIGO: (Singing) I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAMILY TIES") KENDRICK LAMAR: (Rapping) I'm not a trending topic. I'm a prophet. I answer to Metatron... FADEL: ...Or country. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU SHOULD PROBABLY LEAVE") CHRIS STAPLETON: (Singing) Yeah,...
Price Hikes at Streaming Giants May Fuel Churn Rates As Consumers Opt Out
As Hollywood executives ponder the next phase of streaming strategy, the major services will see just how loyal their customers are as subscription prices creep up during an economic downturn. Such services as Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon’s Prime Video have all brought up their monthly prices by $2 to $3, signaling the end of a honeymoon period when entertainment companies, fully aware of the competitive streaming landscape in front of them, were willing to price their streamers low to attract subscribers. HBO Max, now run by David Zaslav’s Warner Bros. Discovery, will also see a price hike of...
Supermodel Lauren Hutton slams ‘anti-aging’ term, society’s ‘obsession with youth’
Supermodel Lauren Hutton, 78, got candid about ageism and revealed she wished the beauty industry would see aging in a positive light.
'The Crown' is back — and more controversial than ever before
"The Crown" is back on Netflix for a fifth season this week. And while the series can boast 21 Emmys, not everyone is a fan. A dramatized tale of the royal family returning just months after the actual death of Queen Elizabeth brings a new dimension to familiar complaints about historical accuracy. Linda Holmes, one of the hosts of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, is here to talk about it. Hi, Linda.
Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff
Facebook owner Meta will lay off more than 11,000 of its staff in "the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history," boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday. Zuckerberg renamed the company Meta a year ago to reflect the commitment to the project, but the division working on metaverse technology has since made losses of more than $3.5 billion.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
