Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
The 10 best high-yield savings accounts for November 2022
The Fortune Recommends top 10 picks for the best high-yield savings accounts offers customers the chance to earn well over 2% APY.
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans seek gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Retirement: What it costs to retire comfortably in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Looking to retire? Or wondering how much money you’ll need in your nest egg to retire comfortably, while living in the tri-state area?
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
If the winner opts for the cash payout, they'll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum.
Live updates: 2022 midterm election results
Final voting began without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.
Live updates: Ohio Gov. DeWine wins re-election as 2022 election results roll in
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Keep Your South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa Powerball Tickets
Update: Winning Powerball Jackpot numbers were announced. Check your tickets:. It's not every day a person has a chance to win $1.9 billion. The odds of even winning this Powerball Jackpot are 1 in 292 million. But hey...all you need is just one lottery ticket to change your life. At...
Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates: Polls close in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
Live updates on Election Day 2022 from Eyewitness News including streaming coverage, results, analysis and more.
Comments / 0