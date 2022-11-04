ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kfgo.com

Fargo police search for man wanted on felony charge and probation warrants

FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is attempting to locate Tremane Rainey, a 22-year-old with no permanent address, for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8″, weighs roughly 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair....
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Shooter In Taxi Driver Killing in Moorhead Sentenced to Prison

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The man who admitted killing a taxi driver in Moorhead is sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in September in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24 year old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

valleynewslive.com

Missing Becker County teen

BECKER COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen. 16-year-old Braeden Gessell-Gullickson was last seen on October 31st at his home. Like in the left photo, he was wearing a black leather jacket, hooded sweatshirt and...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo police report case of mailbox theft; offer warning and reminder to homeowners

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Owner of Fargo house set for demolition appealing case

(Fargo, ND) -- The owner of a Fargo house set for demolition is appealing the case. Officials say the home in the 900 block of Fifth Street South has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous code violations, and has excessive trash. Police say they've been called to the home...
FARGO, ND
fergusnow.com

ND Man Killed on Motorcycle North of Fergus Falls Identified

On Monday the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal motorcycle accident from Thursday night. In a release they said through the investigation it is believed that the motorcycle involved in the crash is the same motorcycle from the pursuit, the evening prior. The autopsy...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Injury crash in Norman County

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A 43-year-old woman is suffering non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Norman County on November 7 around 9 p.m. Cassie Trine was driving north bound on Highway 9 when her car left the road and hit multiple signs along with...
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home

FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
MAHNOMEN, MN
valleynewslive.com

More OSHA investigation opened against ND Dollar General stores

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton. Two more investigations have been opened since our last report. Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated. At this...
CASSELTON, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 34 year old man was killed when the 2007 Kawasaki he was driving left County Road 88 at 180th Avenue in Fergus Falls. The man, who was from North...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
kvrr.com

Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
CASS COUNTY, ND
police1.com

Refuge to officer: New N.D. police recruit tells story of perseverance

FARGO, N.D. — One North Dakota police recruit had a unique story to tell when being sworn into the Fargo Police Department. Ntumba Lusamba came to America after fleeing the Democratic Republic of Congo and spending 11 years in a refugee camp. According to Inforum.com, the 24-year-old officer was...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

MATBUS providing free rides on election day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MATBUS officials say they’re providing free rides to and from polling sites throughout Election Day, November 8th. When boarding the bus, let the driver know you’re going to or from a polling location, and you won’t be charged a fare. Rides...
FARGO, ND

