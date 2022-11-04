Read full article on original website
Related
As polls close in CT, candidates await results
CT turnout hit 37% by 6 p.m. with 122 towns reporting, according to unofficial numbers from the Secretary of the State’s office.
Election 2022: Connecticut 5th Congressional District Race
In Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, a two-term incumbent, takes on Republican George Logan, a former state senator.
Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?
The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
Election Day 2022: Connecticut ballot questions to look out for
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first question on the ballot Tuesday is about early voting and whether the state constitution should be amended to allow it. Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro expects the referendum to pass. “Post-pandemic, there seems to be much more support for early voting,” he said. “I don’t think this […]
Connecticut Republicans hope to break Democrat lock on House
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans are hoping to unseat at least one of the state’s five incumbent Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. The Connecticut delegation hasn’t included a GOP member in more than a decade. The national GOP is enthusiastic about its chances to flip Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, which includes parts of northwestern and central Connecticut. It’s currently represented by two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year. Outside groups have spent more than $7 million on the race. Her Republican challenger is former state Sen. George Logan. Both candidates spent Election Day visiting polling stations throughout the sprawling district, shaking hands with voters before they cast their ballots in the closely watched race. Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, has twice visited New Britain, where the RNC this year opened a community center as part of an outreach effort and a key city in the district.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
fox61.com
Connecticut Election 2022: Governor's race
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's round two for incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and the Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski. The two previously squared off in the 2018 governor's race. While the 2018 campaigns were grueling at times, by the end, Lamont said he knew that Stefanowski was working his...
theorangetimes.com
Governor Delivers On Fiscal Stability For Connecticut
As we approach the 2022 elections, it is fair to say that Connecticut is better off fiscally than it was just four years ago. Gov. Ned Lamont gets high marks for being proactive on fiscal stability, taking a $2 billion deficit he essentially inherited in year one and turning it around to a $4.3 billion surplus at the end of fiscal year 2021, with another projected surplus of $1.3 billion forecasted for fiscal year 2022.
Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Voter turnout looks to be high, CT secretary of the state says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voter turnout in Connecticut appeared to be high, at least as of noon on Election Day. Connecticut Secretary of the State Mark Kohler provided an update to Channel 3. Kohler was at the E.B. Kennelly School in Hartford. Since the polls opened at 6 a.m., there...
GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly
On Tuesday, the results in 187 General Assembly contests will provide a more granular snapshot of Connecticut’s evolving political identity.
Early Risers Can See the Blood Moon Over Connecticut Tomorrow
There wasn't anything good about waking up at 4 AM today, my first day back at work after Daylight's Saving Time. Tomorrow though, if you're an early riser, we're going to have a rare celestial treat in the skies over Connecticut during the ride into work - A Blood Moon.
NBC Connecticut
Some Connecticut School Districts Begin Charging for Lunches Again
For the first time in more than two years, some Connecticut parents will have to start paying for their children to eat in school. State funding that allowed schools to continue offering meals at no cost to students is now, as expected, beginning to run out. There are kids who...
Lamont confident in CT elections; Stefanowski questions process
A Facebook ad asking CT voters to be patient after polls close because of heavy voting led to a back-and-forth with Republican leadership.
wiltonbulletin.com
Over 120,000 absentee ballots cast in CT. Here's what that might mean for the election results.
With broadened rules for absentee voting, Connecticut residents are casting ballots by mail in higher numbers in the lead up to Election Day than during the 2018 gubernatorial election. But totals are still well below the 2020 presidential election when the COVID-19 pandemic led a record number of people to vote by mail.
Connecticut warns of foraging bears amid acorn crop failure
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Connecticut are warning residents to be especially vigilant about feeding bears this fall, whether intentionally or unintentionally. According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, a widespread acorn crop failure has reduced the amount of a food bears normally depend...
13 questions with CT Attorney General candidates on justice issues
The CT Mirror asked Democrat William Tong, Republican Jessica Kordas, Ken Krayeske, Green Party, and Independent A.P. Pascarella 13 questions.
Michigan lawmakers are considering changing the state's official bird
A far less divisive battle might soon be underway over the state bird. Lawmakers may choose that the robin has got to go. Interlochen Public Radio's Patrick Shea says, in this case, there is bipartisan support. PATRICK SHEA, BYLINE: What does it mean to have a state bird? Every state...
iheart.com
Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Army National Guard
Here is Renee's conversation with Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Major for the Army National Guard for Veteran's Day!. Big Y World Class Market extends our thanks and appreciation to our family, friends, neighbors, and customers who have bravely and honorably served our country in the armed forces. We honor and salute your selfless sacrifice to keep our nation free. From all of us at Big Y, thank you for your service!
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 1