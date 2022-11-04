HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans are hoping to unseat at least one of the state’s five incumbent Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. The Connecticut delegation hasn’t included a GOP member in more than a decade. The national GOP is enthusiastic about its chances to flip Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, which includes parts of northwestern and central Connecticut. It’s currently represented by two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Year. Outside groups have spent more than $7 million on the race. Her Republican challenger is former state Sen. George Logan. Both candidates spent Election Day visiting polling stations throughout the sprawling district, shaking hands with voters before they cast their ballots in the closely watched race. Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, has twice visited New Britain, where the RNC this year opened a community center as part of an outreach effort and a key city in the district.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO