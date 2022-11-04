Read full article on original website
2 Florida Spots Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
When people are thinking about where to retire, they often flock to suburban cities or states with the best benefits and amenities. There are some locations, however, that can give you a bang for your buck, comfortable homes, and other things you're looking for. That's where Cheapism comes in. The...
Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
New Law Creates Prosecutor for Unemployment Compensation
>New Law Creates Prosecutor for Unemployment Compensation. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A new law is now in effect in Pennsylvania to help crack down on unemployment fraud. What had been House Bill 2648 has created a special state prosecutor within the Office of Inspector General. This person will identify and prosecute unemployment compensation fraud from the COVID pandemic. The governor signed the measure into law this past Friday.
Newt Gingrich: What's At Stake In Iowa And The US
Jeff is hosting "Election Night In Iowa" tonight beginning at 9 pm Central Time. In advance, listen to his conversation with former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich about what's at stake in Iowa and across the nation tonight. Then be sure to stream Election Night In Iowa on the iHeartRadio app.
This Colorado Restaurant Is Among The Best For Everyday Eats
You know you have a favorite restaurant when you keep coming back. Whether it's the must-try food, unbeatable prices, or wonderful atmosphere, these places have a unique draw for both locals and tourists. If you're interested in finding that next restaurant, TripAdvisor can help. The website unveiled its Travelers' Choice...
Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...
Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
Florida News That Impacts You – November 7th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As of the most recent update from the Florida Division of Elections, over 4.6 million Floridians have voted either by mail or through early in-person voting. Florida is second only to Texas in total votes cast thus far. Democrats continue to maintain a lead with vote by mail ballots, while Republicans have voted in much larger numbers with early voting. Republicans have outvoted Democrats by 337,185 votes thus far. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm tomorrow on Election Day.
RHODE ISLAND GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT PREVIEWS & RESULTS
Rhode Island polling places open at 7am and close at 8pm on Election Day. Listen to NewsRadio 920 & 104.7FM all day for late breaking developments. Our live, in-depth coverage of local and national election results starts at 7pm. Listen Live on iHeartRadio. Results will be posted here as soon...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In South Carolina
Anyone who has been on a long road trip knows how driving, or even sitting in the car as a passenger, for hours on end can work up an appetite. LoveFood knows how important it is to fuel up on any road trip — both yourself and your car — so it compiled a list of the truck stop in each state serving the best food around, including this convenient roadside eatery in South Carolina.
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
A man in North Carolina deviated from his routine lottery ticket purchase and scored a huge half-million dollar win in the process. When James Zech, of Winston-Salem, plays the lottery, he usually goes for a simple $3 of $5 scratch-off ticket. However, when he recently stopped by the Food Lion on Kinnamon Village Loop in Clemmons, he picked a $500,000 Cashword ticket instead, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
Polls now open across Michigan for midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Polls are now open across Michigan for today's midterm election. The polls opened at 7 a.m. They will remain open at 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are also due back at clerk's office at 8 p.m. A list of races will be decided, including governor, secretary of...
FIRST ALERT: Nicole forms in Atlantic, to impact Lowcountry this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed on Monday. Subtropical Storm Nicole reached maximum sustained winds near 45 mph Monday morning and is forecasted to strengthen over the next few days becoming at or near hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night.
Reports of active shooter at South Florida mall causes panic
Miami-Dade, FL - Panic ensued at a South Florida mall on Sunday after several 911 callers reported a shooter inside of Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. Sweetwater Police confirm they received several 911 calls reporting a shooter but confirmed no shots had been fired on Sunday afternoon. According to Dolphin Mall...
Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Army National Guard
Here is Renee's conversation with Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Major for the Army National Guard for Veteran's Day!. Big Y World Class Market extends our thanks and appreciation to our family, friends, neighbors, and customers who have bravely and honorably served our country in the armed forces. We honor and salute your selfless sacrifice to keep our nation free. From all of us at Big Y, thank you for your service!
