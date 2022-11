Buy Now Haystack Rock behind a shroud of mist in Cannon Beach. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

CANNON BEACH — John Underwood became fascinated with tufted puffins during his visits to Cannon Beach as a child. He remembers watching the iconic seabirds swarm Haystack Rock by the hundreds.

This year, there were 74 — the lowest count since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began tracking the population.