Clarke County, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Absolics breaks ground on $600 million glass substrate plant

COVINGTON — Absolics Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground Tuesday on a $600 million facility that will manufacture glass substrate for the semiconductor industry. The new industry will create 400 new high-skilled jobs in Newton County and provide glass substrate needed for computing systems to the...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67

ATLANTA - President and Chief Executive Officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group James "Jimmy" Edward Ellis has died. He was 67. His father and namesake started the Jim Ellis Automotive Group in the early 70s. The younger Ellis, an Atlanta native, is a graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School went to work at his father’s dealership where he would sweep the floors, move vehicles, and perform light mechanical work.
CHAMBLEE, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation

Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office

A Dunwoody woman may have stumbled on the reason for a rash of check thefts in the area – and all it took was a feeling. The Dunwoody Police Department has been investigating a rash of mail theft and check “washing” that has been occurring in the area for the past few months. There have […] The post Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
realtybiznews.com

Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country

Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
Mother Jones

Brian Kemp Is a Different Kind of Threat to Democracy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On a bright, crisp Saturday morning in late October, Stacey Abrams’ purple campaign bus arrived in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The city of 6,700 outside of Atlanta is best known for its nearby state park, where the Ku Klux Klan was reborn in 1915 and a 1,700-foot-high relief sculpture of the Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis is carved in granite.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE

