Read full article on original website
Related
Fulton poll worker fired for social media posts says she was fired for her political beliefs
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Fulton County poll worker who was fired this morning minutes before polls opened says she was fired for her political beliefs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Laura Kronen and her teenage son were asked to leave a polling location...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Absolics breaks ground on $600 million glass substrate plant
COVINGTON — Absolics Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground Tuesday on a $600 million facility that will manufacture glass substrate for the semiconductor industry. The new industry will create 400 new high-skilled jobs in Newton County and provide glass substrate needed for computing systems to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Gwinnett County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Gwinnett County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
fox5atlanta.com
Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67
ATLANTA - President and Chief Executive Officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group James "Jimmy" Edward Ellis has died. He was 67. His father and namesake started the Jim Ellis Automotive Group in the early 70s. The younger Ellis, an Atlanta native, is a graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School went to work at his father’s dealership where he would sweep the floors, move vehicles, and perform light mechanical work.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
Two Johns Creek poll workers were fired just before polls opened
The Scoop: Two poll workers at a precinct in Johns Creek were fired this morning just before voting began. Fulton County elections officials say their removal was due to a social media post. What we know: According to Nadine Williams, the Interim Director of Registration and Elections for Fulton County,...
Car crashes into Georgia elementary school injuring multiple students
A driver crashed into an Atlanta-area elementary school classroom on Monday morning, injuring several students.
‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation
Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms Monday, will impact Florida and Georgia later this week
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning east of the Bahamas. Nicole is forecast to move west towards central Florida later this week. By Friday, Nicole is forecast to move northeast, potentially over central and east Georgia. For Metro Atlanta, rain will be limited to the eastern half of North...
Mysterious masked runner carries political message through Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A mystery man in Forsyth County is taking the phrase running for office quite literally. Residents are stumped over the identity of a man spotted around town jogging shirtless in a Donald Trump mask and cape, wearing American flag-inspired shorts and boxing gloves while holding a large Herschel Walker flag unfurled behind him.
Developing story: several crews respond to fire at Forsyth County storage unit
Several fire units responded to a fire at 4630 Canton Highway on the morning of Monday, November 7(Image by Forsyth County Fire Department) This article has been updated with a photo from the fire scene.
Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office
A Dunwoody woman may have stumbled on the reason for a rash of check thefts in the area – and all it took was a feeling. The Dunwoody Police Department has been investigating a rash of mail theft and check “washing” that has been occurring in the area for the past few months. There have […] The post Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
realtybiznews.com
Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country
Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
Brian Kemp Is a Different Kind of Threat to Democracy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On a bright, crisp Saturday morning in late October, Stacey Abrams’ purple campaign bus arrived in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The city of 6,700 outside of Atlanta is best known for its nearby state park, where the Ku Klux Klan was reborn in 1915 and a 1,700-foot-high relief sculpture of the Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis is carved in granite.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Comments / 0