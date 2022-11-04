ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop-up flu shot, COVID booster clinics to be held across SLO County

By Lindsay Zuchelli
 4 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Free flu shots and and updated COVID booster shots will be available at pop-up locations across San Luis Obispo County ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is hosting a series of pop-up vaccine clinics for the next two weeks.

People can get a free flu shot or the new, updated COVID booster which is designed to protect against the current Omicron variants in circulation.

"Now is the time to get protected in time for family gatherings and before we see a winter surge of flu and COVID-19 locally. For the next two weeks, these pop-up clinics offer an easy, free, and welcoming opportunity to get your whole family protected. We saw a great turnout for our October pop-up clinics and are excited to continue this momentum through mid-November," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Health Officer, in a press release.

No appointments are needed for the vaccine clinics, and no one will be asked to provide any proof of residency, income, insurance or immigration status.

There will also be health experts on hand to answer any questions people have about the vaccines.

Here is the full list of November clinics:

  • Atascadero - Santa Rosa Academic Academy
    • Friday, November 4, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (open to staff at 1:30 p.m.)
    • 8651 Santa Rosa Road, Atascadero
    • Vaccine Type: Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+
  • San Luis Obispo - UCCE Auditorium (behind the Public Health Department)
    • Tuesday, November 8, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    • 2156 Sierra Way Suite C, San Luis Obispo
    • Vaccine Type: Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+
  • Shandon High School
    • Wednesday, November 9, 1:20 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
    • 101 S. 1st Street, Shandon
    • Vaccine Type: Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+, plus COVID-19 primary series for ages 5+
  • Grover Beach Public Health Clinic
    • Monday, November 14, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    • 286 S. 16th St. Bldg. A, Grover Beach
    • Vaccine Type: Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+
  • Templeton - Vineyard Elementary
    • Wednesday, November 16, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    • 2121 Vineyard Drive, Templeton
    • Vaccine Type: Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+

