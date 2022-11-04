Twitter will apparently distinguish between official accounts and those that have paid for a blue check mark with yet another check mark, this time in gray. "A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we're introducing the 'Official' label to select accounts when we launch," Esther Crawford, who works on Twitter Blue, tweeted Tuesday.

2 HOURS AGO