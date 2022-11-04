Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Netflix's Biggest Hit Shows and Movies, Ranked (According to Netflix)
Netflix, for years, was notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership. But after a few years of dropping stats for some of its programming, Netflix launched a website in mid-November posting charts of its most popular shows and movies from the past week, as well as a global ranking of its all-time most watched titles.
CNET
That Bass Line Makes You Dance, Even When You Can't Hear It
A key moment in any night out at the club -- or any concert helmed by a DJ spinning house, trap or any other electronic subgenre -- is when the beat drops. The deeper and dirtier the bass, the better. You've probably seen crowds surge onto the dance floor when the beat hits and thin out when it pulls back.
CNET
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Review: Beautiful T'Challa Tribute and Sexy New Antihero
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can feel like a soulless machine churning out theatrical movies and Disney Plus shows annually to keep its legions of fans invested. Disappointing films like Thor: Love & Thunder and inconsistent series like She-Hulk certainly don't help to combat that impression. Thankfully, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,...
CNET
Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus
Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
CNET
Marvel's 'Black Panther 2': What to Know Before the Movie's Release Friday
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman can't be replaced, but the world of his character lives on. Director Ryan Coogler is back to direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to 2018's blockbuster hit. The movie opens Friday. CNET's Sean Keane reviewed the film, which he says "manages the delicate balancing...
CNET
Twitter Said to Add Gray Check Marks As Well As Blue for Official Accounts
Twitter will apparently distinguish between official accounts and those that have paid for a blue check mark with yet another check mark, this time in gray. "A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we're introducing the 'Official' label to select accounts when we launch," Esther Crawford, who works on Twitter Blue, tweeted Tuesday.
CNET
See Moving First Trailer for 'The Whale' With Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink
A24 on Tuesday released the first trailer for The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser as a reclusive, 600-pound English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. The short preview for the psychological drama caps off with Fraser sincerely saying "people are amazing." The movie premiered to standing ovations...
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Swapped Twins in Season Finale, Report Says
Real-life twins Luke and Elliott Tittensor play House of the Dragon's twin knights, Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll. Both knights are a part of the Kingsguard, sworn to protect whomever rules the Iron Throne. In the season finale of HBO Max's Game of Thrones prequel, which aired Oct....
Former "SNL" Cast Member Chris Redd Got Real About Why Kanye West's Pro-Trump "SNL" Rant Was "Bullshit"
“I remember the dress rehearsal where he tried his dress rehearsal version of that, and I heard it, but there was music playing still so people were, like, sitting there and vibing."
CNET
How to Get Smoother Streaming and a Better Picture on Netflix, Disney Plus and More
Does your Netflix pause and stutter? Does your Disney+ take forever to load? Is the picture quality on your Amazon Prime Video so bad it's hard to tell the elves from the orcs? These issues with streaming video are quite common, and are generally caused by your home's internet. If you have lots of people streaming on different devices, having Zoom meetings, and gaming online, it can make the problem worse.
Comments / 0