New Hampshire State

Full New Hampshire 2022 general election results

See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested New Hampshire general election races including for governor, U.S. Senate and both U.S. House districts. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Election Day. See full results for State House, State...
New Hampshire secretary of state says some minor problems reported at polls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire secretary of state said there were only minor problems reported at some polling locations Tuesday, as record turnout was expected for the midterm election. Secretary of State David Scanlan said some of the problems that were reported were arguments between voters and local...
New Hampshire voters head to polls for midterm elections

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Voters across New Hampshire are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the midterm elections. Manchester's Ward 1 at the Webster Street school was packed with voters soon after the doors opened at 6 a.m. Election workers are prepared for a potentially record-high turnout for a midterm election. More than 500,000 Granite Staters are expected to cast ballots.
New Hampshire fugitives arrested in Rhode Island after crash

Rhode Island authorities arrested two fugitives wanted out of New Hampshire. Kelvin Lewis, 32, and Melanie Diperna, 23, stole a car in New Hampshire and drove it to Hopkinton, Rhode Island, police said. Law enforcement in different states labeled differing towns for Lewis. Diperna is from Northfield. Lewis and Diperna...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire for Monday drawing

CONCORD, N.H. — One lucky person finally won the Powerball jackpot that topped $2 billion. They did not buy the ticket in New Hampshire, though there was one big win in the Granite State. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Foods Plus on Plaistow Road...
Video: Classic November chill moves into New Hampshire

After a four day stretch of well above average warmth, cold air rushes in with a gusty northwest wind. It will be MUCH cooler and closer to average highs for this time in November Tuesday and midweek. The next chance for rain will be late week and possibly on Saturday.
