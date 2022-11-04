ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”

Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy