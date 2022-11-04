ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Police find ‘rainbow’ fentanyl and loaded firearm after chase

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

BENICIA, Calif. (KTXL) — A loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine and “rainbow” fentanyl were found in a man’s car following a chase with law enforcement, according to the Benicia Police Department.

Police said that the chase began in the 1100 block of Military West when the driver ended up driving into a dead-end court and surrendered to police.

A search of the vehicle by police resulted in the discovery of the weapon and drugs, according to police.

The man was found to have a criminal history that prevented him from possessing a firearm. He was booked into the Solano County Jail.

Man arrested after allegedly lying about child’s ball to rob elderly woman

“I’m very proud of my staff that they were able to safely make this arrest and help to stop the spread of this very dangerous and addictive drug,” Chief Mike Greene said. “It’s arrests like this that make our community safer.”

