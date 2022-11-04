ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOM2THREE
3d ago

Rest in peace beautiful girl. You deserved a life full of love and happiness. May all of those responsible for hurting you receive harsh punishment.

Related
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire

Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
HOPKINTON, RI
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER — A 21-year-old man from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Saxtons River yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a violation of an abuse prevention order on Academy Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Dylan Sheltra violated an abuse...
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
MassLive.com

53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire

A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
PITTSBURG, NH
TheDailyBeast

Massachusetts Woman Accused of Killing Her Grandma

A Massachusetts woman has been charged with murdering her grandmother, police said. Kelsie Cote, 26, also faces charges of assault with intent to murder and destruction of evidence in connection with the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother, Doris Cote. Doris was found dead in her home Tuesday by a relative. Kelsie is set to be arraigned Monday.Read it at MassLive
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
BEDFORD, MA
Outsider.com

Two Hikers Rescued in Separate Incidents in New Hampshire

It was a busy weekend for New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division, which faced not one but two challenging rescues in the state’s towering White Mountains. The trouble began shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, when NHFG received a call informing them of an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Trail near Albany.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMTW

10 things to know about Maine gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage

Nov. 6, 2022 — Republican challenger Paul LePage and incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 LePage campaign highlights previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:. LePage wants...
MAINE STATE
newsnationnow.com

New Hampshire Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections. The races for Senate and governor in New Hampshire grew tighter just days before the election as candidates scramble to win Congressional control for their party.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Cadrene Heslop

New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000

If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
WMTW

Rewards offered after illegal shooting of bald eagle, moose in Maine

MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine — There are rewards for information as Maine Game Wardens investigate what they call the illegal killing of a moose and the shooting of a bald eagle. The moose was found in Township 13 in Aroostook County, covered with tree tops and branches in an attempt to hide it. Wardens say the moose was shot in a clear cut near mile 36 on Rocky Brook Road sometime during the week of Sept. 26. It was found about 500 yards from the road.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA

