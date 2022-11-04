Read full article on original website
KMOM2THREE
3d ago
Rest in peace beautiful girl. You deserved a life full of love and happiness. May all of those responsible for hurting you receive harsh punishment.
mynbc5.com
Former NH basketball coach sent nearly 300 messages to high school girl, investigators say
Nearly 300 text messages were allegedly sent between a former New Hampshire basketball coach and a high school sophomore girl, according to court documents. Joshua Pincoske, 47, is facing state and federal charges, including federal charges of production of child sex abuse images. The details about the text messages were...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire
Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
Retired New Hampshire State Police K-9 Dies, Gets One Last Police Ride
New Hampshire State Police shared some sad news recently about one of their former members in a Facebook post. Retired K-9 Gator died on Saturday, October 29. The 12-year-old Belgian Malinois was a police canine for nearly 10 years, starting its career with Captain Mark Hall all the way back on February 28, 2011, according to state police.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Saxtons River
SAXTONS RIVER — A 21-year-old man from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Saxtons River yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a violation of an abuse prevention order on Academy Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Dylan Sheltra violated an abuse...
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire
A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Killing Her Grandma
A Massachusetts woman has been charged with murdering her grandmother, police said. Kelsie Cote, 26, also faces charges of assault with intent to murder and destruction of evidence in connection with the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother, Doris Cote. Doris was found dead in her home Tuesday by a relative. Kelsie is set to be arraigned Monday.Read it at MassLive
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction
BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 3 new deaths related to COVID-19
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 2,772 deaths related to COVID-19. Health officials reported 61 new cases Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to...
WCAX
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot that may leave some people scratching their heads. The two questions will appear along with the list of candidates in all the races. The first question is in regard...
Two Hikers Rescued in Separate Incidents in New Hampshire
It was a busy weekend for New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division, which faced not one but two challenging rescues in the state’s towering White Mountains. The trouble began shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, when NHFG received a call informing them of an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Trail near Albany.
NHPR
Three N.H. towns are testing out new ballot counting machines that use open source software
When voters in Ashland, Newington and Woodstock head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll be participating in a state pilot program that tests out new ballot machines. Unlike the current model that New Hampshire uses, these machines have software that’s open source, which allows anyone to see how it was programmed to tabulate votes.
Live 2022 New Hampshire Senate election results: Maggie Hassan vs. Donald Bolduc
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in New Hampshire, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
WMTW
10 things to know about Maine gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage
Nov. 6, 2022 — Republican challenger Paul LePage and incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 LePage campaign highlights previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:. LePage wants...
Get your orange on: Firearms deer hunting season opens Wednesday in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N..H. — Wednesday is a big day for some 60,000 hunters in New Hampshire. The regular firearms deer hunting season opens and runs through December 4th for most of the state, except the northernmost section of New Hampshire. N.H. Fish and Game is reminding hunters to hunt carefully.
newsnationnow.com
New Hampshire Election Results Midterms 2022
(NewsNation) — New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections. The races for Senate and governor in New Hampshire grew tighter just days before the election as candidates scramble to win Congressional control for their party.
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000
If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
kgou.org
Here are the key election results from New Hampshire
View live election results for key contests in New Hampshire. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WMTW
Rewards offered after illegal shooting of bald eagle, moose in Maine
MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine — There are rewards for information as Maine Game Wardens investigate what they call the illegal killing of a moose and the shooting of a bald eagle. The moose was found in Township 13 in Aroostook County, covered with tree tops and branches in an attempt to hide it. Wardens say the moose was shot in a clear cut near mile 36 on Rocky Brook Road sometime during the week of Sept. 26. It was found about 500 yards from the road.
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
