ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Tasting Collective, a Members-Only Dining Club, Launches in Portland This Month

A members-only dining club with chapters across the country will launch in Portland this month. Tasting Collective partners with local restaurants to offer five-course dinners, showcasing off-menu dishes and getting direct feedback from diners. The club spotlights a different restaurant each month, and will make its Portland debut with a...
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

The 2022 Eater Portland Holiday Gift Guide

Portland’s status as a “food city” doesn’t simply refer to its restaurants: This is a town full of knifesmiths and spice merchants, distillers and master preservers. At places like My People’s Market or Wellspent, locals search for locally made hot sauces or olive oils, charcuterie or ceramics. At Vivienne Kitchen & Pantry or even Powell’s, home cooks scope out cookbooks from Oregonian chefs and authors, specializing in everything from dumplings to campout cooking. So when looking for a holiday gift, there’s no need to venture too far from home. Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorite food-themed gifts, all made in Oregon. For more ideas, check out last year’s gift guide.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Southeast Portland Ramen Shop Closes Temporarily After Chef Was Stabbed

Chef Ryan Callahan says he has closed his new Southeast Portland ramen shop after a carjacker stabbed him multiple times. Callahan, who opened his restaurant Menya Hokusei this summer under the Hawthorne Bridge, posted on Instagram announcing the closure, briefly describing the incident. “My restaurant doesn’t run without me,” Callahan writes. “So until I’m back on my feet we will remain closed.”
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Eat Near Portland Ballot Drop Locations for the 2022 Election

It’s Election Day, and, in true Portland fashion, we’re running late. Very few Oregonians mailed in their ballots ahead of time this year, with just 36 percent of registered voters turning in ballots as of 10 a.m. Monday, November 7. It’s particularly bad in Multnomah County, with just over 32 percent of voters returning ballots within that same time frame.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy