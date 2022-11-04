Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Kohl's Black Friday Early Access sale ends in 2 days — shop home, toys, more for under $50
Have you gotten a head start on your holiday shopping yet? We hope so! After all, now's the time to start planning and shopping since major retailers have recently dropped their Black Friday sale details. And if you haven't already seen, some stores have even been celebrating the holiday shopping event earlier than ever.
TODAY.com
Delta CEO talks pilot shortage, holiday travel, shrinking seat sizes
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian answers how the airline is prepared to handle the year-end rush of passengers during the holiday season. He also addresses the possibility of a pilot shortage around Christmas, changing the seat size on airplanes and sky-high ticket prices.Nov. 7, 2022.
Save up to 75% on Michael Kors purses, watches and shoes at this early Black Friday sale
Michael Kors purses, watches and shoes are on sale right now before Black Friday. Shop the best deals on Michael Kors bags today.
Price Hikes at Streaming Giants May Fuel Churn Rates As Consumers Opt Out
As Hollywood executives ponder the next phase of streaming strategy, the major services will see just how loyal their customers are as subscription prices creep up during an economic downturn. Such services as Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon’s Prime Video have all brought up their monthly prices by $2 to $3, signaling the end of a honeymoon period when entertainment companies, fully aware of the competitive streaming landscape in front of them, were willing to price their streamers low to attract subscribers. HBO Max, now run by David Zaslav’s Warner Bros. Discovery, will also see a price hike of...
29 Random McDonald's Items That Actually Existed And, Like, Yes, They Actually Served SOUP At One Point
I was today years old when I learned that McDonald's used to sell McSoup.
Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff
Facebook owner Meta will lay off more than 11,000 of its staff in "the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history," boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday. Zuckerberg renamed the company Meta a year ago to reflect the commitment to the project, but the division working on metaverse technology has since made losses of more than $3.5 billion.
These 18 Grandmas Might Not Be Tech Savvy, But Dang It, They're Definitely Doing Their Best
Grandmas are too pure for this world.
TODAY.com
As a teacher — and a mom — I swear by these comfy and supportive $28 sneakers
As someone who works with kids, I'm constantly on my feet. I teach during the day and can easily rack up 6,000 steps walking all over school before dismissal. Then, I come home to an active two-year-old who is always on the go, so not much sitting is happening until he goes down for bed. Basically, if I want to avoid aching feet at the end of the day, starting my day with a comfortable shoe is a must; however, I don't want to sacrifice style or my paycheck while finding the perfect pair.
