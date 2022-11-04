As someone who works with kids, I'm constantly on my feet. I teach during the day and can easily rack up 6,000 steps walking all over school before dismissal. Then, I come home to an active two-year-old who is always on the go, so not much sitting is happening until he goes down for bed. Basically, if I want to avoid aching feet at the end of the day, starting my day with a comfortable shoe is a must; however, I don't want to sacrifice style or my paycheck while finding the perfect pair.

19 HOURS AGO