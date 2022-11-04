Why did the Bruins sign Mitchell Miller? Boston gives former Coyotes draft pick second chance despite bullying history

Read full article on original website
WCVB
After Bruins drop Mitchell Miller, bullying victim's mom says she's 'confused how all this happened'
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The mother of a young man who was bullied by an aspiring professional hockey player says she's "confused" about how the Boston Bruins came to sign the player to a shortlived contract. News of Mitchell Miller's signing dredged up his history of admitting to bullying a...
Boston Bruins Rescind Contract Offer to White Player Who Bullied Disabled Black Classmate
A contract offer has been rescinded after reports surfaced that hockey player, Mitchell Mitchell, allegedly bullied a Black student with developmental disabilities in middle school. According to NHL, th prospect had signed an entry-level contract on Friday with the Boston Bruins before the organization canceled the offer two later. In...
Yardbarker
Bruins president calls Mitchell Miller signing 'biggest regret'
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely called the signing of controversial prospect Mitchell Miller his "biggest regret" as an NHL executive. "We like to take pride in what we do in the community and we hold ourselves accountable," Neely said Monday. "We dropped the ball, and I'm here to apologize." The...
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
Former Bruins player Peter McNab dead at 70
DENVER (AP/CBS) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who played for the Bruins during the team's "Lunch Pail A.C." era, died Sunday. He was 70.McNab, who played eight seasons for the Bruins from 1976-84, became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster after his playing days ended. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced his death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley...
Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
WCVB
Boston Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller who previously admitted to bullying, racial abuse
BOSTON — Boston Bruins President Cam Neely announced late Sunday that the team will part ways with Mitchell Miller a 20-year-old player who previously admitted to bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was in middle school. The move comes just two days after the team announced...
theScore
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins have parted ways with prospect Mitchell Miller just two days after signing him, the team announced Sunday. "The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were aware of them: That at 14 years old, he made a poor decision that led to a juvenile conviction," Bruins president Cam Neely said. "We understood this to be an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on that understanding, we offered him a contract.
NHL
Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in seven games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL commissioner says Bruins recruit who abused Black classmate is ineligible: ‘The culture... is one of inclusion’
The Boston Bruins NHL team is facing condemnation after it signed a player who admitted to bullying and using racist language toward a student with developmental disabilities.Mitchell Miller, 20, was signed to the Bruins on Friday and is reportedly ineligible to play in the professional league, according to its commissioner.Mr Miller had been assigned to play for the Providence Bruins, which is Boston’s American Hockey League affiliate team.The New York Times reports that Bruins players and the commissioner of the NHL have both expressed their disapproval of the deal."It’s not something anyone in this room stands for," Bruins forward Nick...
Yardbarker
NHL News: Mitchell Miller Signs An Entry-level Contract with the Bruins
Yesterday the Boston Bruins announced that they had signed Mitchell Miller, a former draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes (111th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft), who was previously suspended for assaulting, bullying, and abusing a black classmate with a learning disability. Miller, who is now 20 years old,...
FOX Sports
Bruins' Neely: Team 'dropped the ball' in signing Miller
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday the team “dropped the ball" with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020...
Sporting News
Why did the Panthers bench PJ Walker? Carolina turns to Baker Mayfield vs. Bengals after poor performance
PJ Walker was riding high into Week 9 after giving the Panthers a chance to win with an amazing Hail Mary against the Falcons in Week 8. However, his performance against the Bengals left a lot to be desired. As a result, the Panthers elected to bench him in the...
Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70
A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
SB Nation
The Bruins’ Mitchell Miller fiasco ending in his release, explained
The Boston Bruins are one of the best teams in hockey. But nobody is talking about their gaudy record to start the season, nor their NHL-best goal differential, right now. Instead, the point of focus is the organization’s decision to sign defenseman Mitchell Miller, and then “part ways” with him just days later after intense backlash from around the NHL.
Joe Mazzulla said ‘humility’ allows Celtics to boast matchup advantages
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he found out about midway through the first quarter his backup big man, Luke Kornet, was unavailable because of personal reasons. The C’s elected to start Blake Griffin for the game, looking to bring Kornet off the bench. But Kornet’s absence meant the Celtics’...
Sporting News
Why Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane lent out his pet goats to Sabres for a jersey reveal
The Buffalo Sabres used three goats to help reveal their new black and red 'Goathead' alternate jersey on Monday, and they weren't just regular goats. All three goats are pets of Bills general manager Brandon Beane and his wife, Hayley. The local connection is far from a coincidence. Bills owner...
Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA has released specifics of the probe, other than Miami calling it “an enforcement matter.” The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. “For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”
