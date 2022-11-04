ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Two critically injured in two-vehicle Allendale area crash

ALLENDALE, MI -- A man and woman, both in their 70s, were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash near Allendale. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said a 71-year-old man and 73-year-old woman, both riding in the same vehicle and both from Zeeland, were seriously injured in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 crash at Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue.
ALLENDALE, MI
wnmufm.org

Cause of fatal Chassell accident still under investigation

CHASSELL, MI— Officials continue to investigate a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Chassell on Friday. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 a.m. a vehicle was westbound on Chassell Painesdale Road when it went through the intersection of US-41. It kept going and landed in a wooded area. The vehicle was on fire when police got to the scene.
CHASSELL, MI
wnmufm.org

Driver in fatal Chassell crash arrested

CHASSELL, MI— Officials have released the names of those involved in a fatal crash in Chassell last week. Killed in the accident were Jennifer Rajala, 35, from Covington and Lacey Rajala, 30, from Chassell. The driver—34-year-old Ryan Orzechowicz from Covington—was arrested and charged with two counts of operating while...
CHASSELL, MI
wnmufm.org

1 dead, 2 injured in Florence County accident

FLORENCE, WI— A Wisconsin teen was killed in a two-vehicle accident in the town of Florence Saturday. It happened around 2 p.m. on US-2 near Westrin Road. An eastbound vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man crossed the centerline and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. The teen was pronounced...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One teen involved in an early morning crash on US-41 involving a logging truck Friday has died. Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis sent an email to parents and staff Friday afternoon confirming the death of one person involved in the crash at the intersection US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue Friday morning.
NEGAUNEE, MI
UPMATTERS

Baraga County man arrested following drug distribution investigation

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Pelkie man has been arrested following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). The 55-year-old man is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET officials say detectives had learned the suspect had been bringing in...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Two women killed in Chassell Township crash

CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and another is being treated for injuries following a crash in Chassell Township on Friday. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Chassell Painesdale Rd., and US-41 around 2:20 a.m. Friday. Deputies believe...
CHASSELL, MI
wnmufm.org

Negaunee teen dies from injuries received in logging truck accident

NEGAUNEE, MI— A Negaunee High School student has died as the result of injuries sustained in a crash with a logging truck Friday morning. An 18-year-old girl and her 16-year-old passenger were northbound on Teal Lake Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when the driver failed to yield to a flashing red light at the intersection of US-41. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound logging truck driven by a 27-year-old man.
NEGAUNEE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Record warmth on the way before temperatures crash to winter

We still have four nice fall days before the temperatures crash Saturday morning. A few cities will set new records for warm temperatures. Thursday and Friday are the days with potential record warm temperatures. The easiest records to set will be the warm morning low temperatures. Strong southerly winds will hold up the temperatures Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. There should be several record warm low temperatures Thursday morning.
HOLLAND, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Freighter Roger Blough makes final journey down St. Clair River

Professional Mariner, a maritime industry journal, appears to have been prophetic when it noted on April 1, 2021, that “The Great Lakes freighter Roger Blough may have carried its last load.”. Beginning in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2021, the 858-foot bulk carrier burned for 12 hours...
SAINT CLAIR, MI
nbc15.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Man convicted of murder in 2019 Munising death

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Jason David Sadowski, the man arrested in connection to the death of Timothy Mozader in Munising on May 30, 2019 was convicted of Murder in the First Degree on Monday at the Alger County Courthouse. Sadowski was arrested back in 2019 charged with Homicide-Open Murder.
MUNISING, MI
