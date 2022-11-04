CHASSELL, MI— Officials continue to investigate a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Chassell on Friday. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 a.m. a vehicle was westbound on Chassell Painesdale Road when it went through the intersection of US-41. It kept going and landed in a wooded area. The vehicle was on fire when police got to the scene.

CHASSELL, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO