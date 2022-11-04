Read full article on original website
Police identify 2 women killed in fiery Upper Peninsula crash
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of three people involved in a fiery crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the double fatal crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Driver injured, 2 passengers dead after fiery crash in Upper Peninsula
Two critically injured in two-vehicle Allendale area crash
ALLENDALE, MI -- A man and woman, both in their 70s, were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash near Allendale. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said a 71-year-old man and 73-year-old woman, both riding in the same vehicle and both from Zeeland, were seriously injured in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 crash at Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue.
Cause of fatal Chassell accident still under investigation
Driver in fatal Chassell crash arrested
CHASSELL, MI— Officials have released the names of those involved in a fatal crash in Chassell last week. Killed in the accident were Jennifer Rajala, 35, from Covington and Lacey Rajala, 30, from Chassell. The driver—34-year-old Ryan Orzechowicz from Covington—was arrested and charged with two counts of operating while...
1 dead, 2 injured in Florence County accident
FLORENCE, WI— A Wisconsin teen was killed in a two-vehicle accident in the town of Florence Saturday. It happened around 2 p.m. on US-2 near Westrin Road. An eastbound vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man crossed the centerline and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. The teen was pronounced...
Here’s a look at Michigan’s most dangerous intersections based on 2021 police car accident reports
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Auto Law has compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections based on police car accident reports for 2021. Coming in at No. 1 is the intersection on 11 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren, which had 173 total crashes. Intersections in...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One teen involved in an early morning crash on US-41 involving a logging truck Friday has died. Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis sent an email to parents and staff Friday afternoon confirming the death of one person involved in the crash at the intersection US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue Friday morning.
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
Baraga County man arrested following drug distribution investigation
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Pelkie man has been arrested following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). The 55-year-old man is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET officials say detectives had learned the suspect had been bringing in...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Negaunee high school student killed, another injured in crash involving logging truck
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a letter sent from Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis, he announced that one high school student had died and another was injured in a crash that Happened Friday morning. The Negaunee Fire Department shared details earlier on Friday that there was an incident involving...
Two women killed in Chassell Township crash
Negaunee teen dies from injuries received in logging truck accident
NEGAUNEE, MI— A Negaunee High School student has died as the result of injuries sustained in a crash with a logging truck Friday morning. An 18-year-old girl and her 16-year-old passenger were northbound on Teal Lake Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when the driver failed to yield to a flashing red light at the intersection of US-41. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound logging truck driven by a 27-year-old man.
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit. This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit. The council said it has...
Record warmth on the way before temperatures crash to winter
We still have four nice fall days before the temperatures crash Saturday morning. A few cities will set new records for warm temperatures. Thursday and Friday are the days with potential record warm temperatures. The easiest records to set will be the warm morning low temperatures. Strong southerly winds will hold up the temperatures Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. There should be several record warm low temperatures Thursday morning.
Freighter Roger Blough makes final journey down St. Clair River
Professional Mariner, a maritime industry journal, appears to have been prophetic when it noted on April 1, 2021, that “The Great Lakes freighter Roger Blough may have carried its last load.”. Beginning in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2021, the 858-foot bulk carrier burned for 12 hours...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
Man convicted of murder in 2019 Munising death
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Jason David Sadowski, the man arrested in connection to the death of Timothy Mozader in Munising on May 30, 2019 was convicted of Murder in the First Degree on Monday at the Alger County Courthouse. Sadowski was arrested back in 2019 charged with Homicide-Open Murder.
