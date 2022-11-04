Read full article on original website
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Sporting News
Did officials miss LSU block in the back on overtime score vs. Alabama?
LSU beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, capping off a classic entry in the SEC West rivalry and giving former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly an emotional first win over Nick Saban and the Tide. Both teams overcame a slow start before trading body blows and counterpunches for most...
Sporting News
Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game
The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
Sporting News
Rob Gronkowski takes shot at Zach Wilson dating drama, says Jets QB should stay out of 'parent-teacher conferences'
It appears Zach Wilson's offseason dating drama won't go away, as former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is making sure people won't soon forget. Gronkowski, who has been known for his playful personality, name-dropped Wilson during an appearance on "Fox NFL Kickoff" on Sunday. The joke, which occurred...
Sporting News
What happened to Mark Andrews? Latest news, updates as Ravens TE deals with knee, shoulder injuries
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been without their top pass-catching target for much of the past few weeks. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews has seen his season blighted by various injuries. He's been his usual productive self when he sees the field, nabbing five touchdowns so far. But as the year has progressed, his durability hasn't — at least when compared to years past.
Sporting News
Lil Wayne is done with Aaron Rodgers, Packers after fifth consecutive loss: 'Should've gotten rid of 12'
The Packers lost their fifth consecutive game on Sunday, scoring just nine points against the Lions, and they also appear to have lost superfan Lil Wayne. The rapper was one of many frustrated Packers fans at the end of the listless 15-9 loss, tweeting, "RIP to the season we should've gotten rid of 12 before the season."
Sporting News
Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'
Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
Sporting News
College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10
Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'
Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
Sporting News
Why did the Panthers bench PJ Walker? Carolina turns to Baker Mayfield vs. Bengals after poor performance
PJ Walker was riding high into Week 9 after giving the Panthers a chance to win with an amazing Hail Mary against the Falcons in Week 8. However, his performance against the Bengals left a lot to be desired. As a result, the Panthers elected to bench him in the...
Sporting News
Why did the Colts fire Frank Reich? Bad offense, long-term QB issues lead to Indy's rare midseason coaching change
The Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with high hopes. After going 3-5-1 in their first nine games, the organization has decided to move on from its head coach. Frank Reich was fired on Monday midway through his fifth year with the Colts, as owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter.
Sporting News
When can Odell Beckham Jr. play again? Projected return date, injury updates for 2022 NFL debut
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but there are still free agents who could serve as key contributors to teams as they attempt Super Bowl runs. The biggest name on that list is Odell Beckham Jr., who has still yet to play this season as he recovers from a torn ACL incurred in the Rams' Super Bowl 56 victory over the Bengals. The question now is who he will sign with, and when?
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9 game
Two AFC heavyweights are set to face off under the lights on "Sunday Night Football." The Titans and Chiefs have combined for six division titles in the past three years. They are, in so many ways, polar opposites. Kansas City’s success has stemmed mostly from its explosive offense. Tennessee, on...
Sporting News
Why Andy Dalton is starting for the Saints instead of Jameis Winston
When the Saints opened the 2022 NFL season, Jameis Winston was serving as their starting quarterback. The veteran quarterback was entering his third year with the Saints, and he was hoping to build on what was a solid start to his 2021 campaign before it was derailed by a torn ACL.
Sporting News
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill praises QB Tua Tagovailoa after win over Bears: 'He’s the best in the league'
Tyreek Hill is once again letting everyone know just how much he loves playing with Tua Tagovailoa. Hill, a veteran receiver who is in his first year with the Dolphins, was asked his thoughts about Tagovailoa after Miami's 35-32 Week 9 win over the Bears on Sunday. He didn't hold...
Sporting News
College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in second CFP poll of 2022?
It took all of one week for the College Football Playoff committee's initial rankings to go the way of the dodo, thanks to a trio of top-10 losses in Week 10. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama lost on Saturday, throwing the rankings for Week 11 completely out of focus.
Sporting News
DraftKings Picks Week 10: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
The Week 10 NFL DFS main slate is a little lighter than usual, as the Seahawks-Buccaneers will be playing at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in Munich, Germany. Still, there are plenty of potential studs and sleepers for our DraftKings lineup, and our picks start with one of the hottest QBs in the league.
Sporting News
Sean Payton-Lamar Jackson package deal? Former Saints coach teases team-up in 2023
Sean Payton is channeling his inner Colonel "Hannibal" Smith. If and when Sean Payton decides to return to the NFL, he'll likely have his pick of available jobs. He'd also potentially have his pick of available quarterbacks, if things break his way. While rumors have attached the former Saints head...
Sporting News
Ranking the Colts' 8 best coaching candidates to replace fired Frank Reich, from Jim Harbaugh to DeMeco Ryans
Frank Reich is out as head coach of the Colts after four and a half seasons. During his time in Indianapolis, the 61-year-old posted a 40-33-1 regular-season record with only two trips to the playoffs, where his team went 1-2. The Colts, who were favored by many to win the...
Sporting News
Who is Parks Frazier? Meet new Colts coach Jeff Saturday's 30-year-old play-caller
The Colts are one of the NFL's most endearing dumpster fires in 2022, and that's not something that will change over the course of the next eight weeks. Eyebrows were raised when the Colts announced that former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday would be taking over the headset and playsheet for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the weirdness of the arranged marriage doesn't end there.
Sporting News
Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
