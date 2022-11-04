Read full article on original website
How to Watch Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022: Start Time, Hero Reveal
The Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022 are taking place later today. Here's how to watch along with the action. The biggest OWL event of the year is heading to its close, with the Grand Finals set to take place later today on Nov. 4. We've seen Dallas Fuel come through with three consecutive wins, triumphing over Hangzhou Spark, Seoul Dynasty and Houston Outlaws. The latter of the teams will be competing against San Francisco Shock in the Losers Final for a showdown against Dallas Fuel for the trophy.
Seer Bug Causes the Character to Lose Scan Function in Apex Legends Season 15
An Apex Legends YouTuber found a rather annoying bug in Apex Legends Season 15 involving Seer. The Recon Legend technically doesn't have his recon ability at the moment. And based on comments from Reddit and the video, other players are experiencing the same problem. The fact is that Seer can...
League of Legends Preseason 2023: Everything We Know so Far
League of Legends Preseason 2023 will include a variety of changes for the upcoming launch of Season 13. With the end of Season 12 quickly approaching in Riot Games' flagship MOBA, League of Legends, many players are left wondering what comes next. Those that assume that Season 13 will release directly after the end of Season 12 are incorrect as there is actually a preseason in between seasons.
Does Storm Point Return in Apex Legends Season 15?
Wondering whether or not Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends Season 15? We've got you covered. With the launch of Eclipse, not only did the all-new Broken Moon map make its debut, but Storm Point and Kings Canyon were also confirmed to be removed from the standard Battle Royale rotation at least for the first half of the season. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when the tropical island paradise map is set to return to the fold. Here's a breakdown of when Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends.
How to Watch League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final
Fans have a variety of ways to watch the League of Legends Worlds 2022 final. League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals will begin on Nov. 5 in San Fransisco. For those who are interested in watching the Worlds 2022 finals but do not know where it will be broadcast, have no fear. T1 takes on DRX in a best-of-five to determine the best League of Legends team in the world.
When Does COD DMZ Come Out?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here, but fans are wondering when the much-anticipated DMZ mode will be made available. Considered a passion project by Infinity Ward, DMZ was revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event in September. Details have been relatively scarce about DMZ, but Infinity Ward did reveal that this would be an extraction mode that rewards players with gear that could be used in Warzone 2 matches.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Release Date
Wondering when Season 2 of Overwatch 2 will be launching? Don't worry we got you covered. As many already know, Overwatch 2 shifted to a seasonal model when it was announced that the title would be free to play. Blizzard revealed that each season would come with its own theme, new heroes, maps, cosmetics, and a battle pass. Each new season would also serve as a benchmark for new game balances and updates.
Blizzard Teases New Overwatch Hero
Blizzard has revealed that a new Overwatch 2 hero is on the way, and players could get an early glimpse later today.
Is Rebirth Island Coming to Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is closely approaching its release date which has left many fans wondering if Infinity Ward will be foregoing classic maps like Rebirth Island in favor of new maps like Al Mazrah. According to recent leaks, it seems that Rebirth Island fans may not be getting...
Call of Duty League Modern Warfare 2 Ruleset v1.0 Announced
Version 1.0 of the official Call of Duty League (CDL) Modern Warfare II ruleset for the 2023 season was announced Monday. With the 2023 CDL season set to kick off with the Major I Online Qualifiers on Dec. 2, 2022, here's a breakdown of the maps, modes, and restricted items that are included in the initial release of the ruleset.
How Do Chrome Vortexs Work in Fortnite?
One major addition in Fortnite this season has been the Chrome Vortexs throughout the island. Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 4 in the game, with big changes coming throughout the season like the chrome slowly taking over the island. How the chrome vortex works and where players can find them is a big question for gamers.
Nessie Easter Egg Found on Broken Moon in Apex Legends
There is no better feeling than finding an Easter egg hidden away by the developers in your favorite game. One of the most beloved Easter eggs in Apex Legends is Nessie, a small plushie in the image of the Loch Ness monster which players can find in many different areas.
Is The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation?
Upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is set for release on Dec. 2, 2022. But will it be coming to PlayStation?
Kojima Addresses Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned Conspiracies
Hideo Kojima has put to rest the conspiracies surrounding him and Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned.
How to Earn Account Levels in Fortnite
Fortnite has been one of the most popular battle royale games for several years, and now account levels can be used to track progress from the past. There are a lot of fun events going on right now in Fortnite like the Herald's Warning challenge and the Skywalker Week, playing during any of these events could help players unlock account levels.
Pokemon GO November 2022 Event Guide
In Pokémon GO, trainers were able to kick off the November with the Día de Muertos event, and luckily, there are still a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.
Games Arriving on Xbox Game Pass: November 2022
To kick off November, Microsoft has already been adding games to the Xbox Game Pass.
Pokémon GO Sierra November 2022: How to Beat
Sierra's roster is actually the same as her lineup in July, however, it can still prove to be a challenge for trainers who go in unprepared in Pokémon GO.
When Can I Pre-Load God of War Ragnarök?
Those who have pre-ordered God of War Ragnarok have the option to pre-load the game.
