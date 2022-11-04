North Cascades Highway closes, but it could open again. Here’s why

Washington state’s northernmost mountain pass is closed because of avalanche danger because storms are expected to drop several inches of rain atop recent snow.

Officials closed the North Cascades Highway at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, between the Ross Dam trailhead at milepost 134 and the Silver Star gate at milepost 171, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

“Whoa! Weather did a sneaky up on the North Cascades. Heavy snow and rain are a recipe for avalanches, so for the safety of crews and the public we are temporarily closing SR 20,” WSDOT said Thursday.

“We will reassess for opening next week,” WSDOT said.

An atmospheric river is hammering Western Washington with snow changing to rain Friday, Nov. 4, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

North Cascades Highway, also called Highway 20, State Route 20 or SR20, links Whatcom and Skagit counties to Eastern Washington.

The mountain pass generally closes in winter because of heavy snowfall and reopens in spring.