ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Best vs best: MLS Cup final pits LAFC, Philadelphia Union

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zun4a_0iz04pp900

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer’s playoff system rarely rewards the league’s best regular-season teams with the championship celebration they would get in most other top domestic leagues.

This season, the identity of the league’s best team will be crystal-clear when the MLS Cup is raised Saturday.

Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union were the top teams in their respective conferences all year long, and they finished the regular season with identical point totals. They’ve survived the playoff gauntlet to play for both franchises’ first MLS Cup title in a rare instance of the best truly facing the best.

“I think it’s two teams that deserve to be here, the best two teams in the regular season,” Philadelphia captain Alejandro Bedoya said.

For the first time in 19 years, MLS’ two conference leaders are playing for the title. They’ll meet at Banc of California Stadium amid the roiling, raucous fan atmosphere created for LAFC, which is seeking the crowning achievement to its half-decade of success since joining MLS in 2018.

“I said from the first day, this club is special,” LAFC captain Carlos Vela said. “This is a really good chance for us, for myself to do something good for them and get something back for fans, for the club, for families, for everybody that’s involved in this club. We have to enjoy it and bring everything, because it’s the most important game of this club.”

LAFC will attempt to become only the second team in the past 11 years to win both the Supporters’ Shield as the regular season’s top team — the championship standard in nearly all other top soccer leagues — and the postseason playoff trophy. Just seven of the league’s first 26 regular season champions also won the MLS Cup final.

Philadelphia and LAFC were the two highest-scoring teams in the league this season while topping their respective conferences and finishing with 67 points apiece. LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield because it had two more victories, but Philadelphia had a far superior goal differential.

These two teams have reached their league’s pinnacle together by taking dissimilar paths. They’ve been two of MLS’ most consistently successful teams over the past half-decade, winning three of the past four Supporters’ Shield trophies.

Philadelphia’s foundation is built on the products of its innovative player academy, and the Union bolster their lineup with under-the-radar transfer acquisitions. The Union’s starting lineup costs a fraction of LAFC’s group, but under the innovative strategic mind of longtime coach Jim Curtin, they have built a durable core that fits perfectly into an aggressive style of play.

While the Philadelphia Phillies play in the World Series and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles reign atop the overall NFL standings, the city’s scrappy soccer team is trying to grab its own trophy.

“Growing with the club since I (arrived) there in 2014, the club has really come a long way,” said Andre Blake, the Union’s star Jamaican goalkeeper. “I think the biggest thing is the culture has changed, and we are really more of a club that’s never satisfied. We always want to win. We’re not just OK with being in the league. We want to be one of those clubs that every time you talk about the MLS, our name pops up.”

LAFC has made a splash from its start with Mexican star Vela, but the club has made smart acquisitions from unusual spots across the globe to build a powerhouse roster. After missing the playoffs last season, LAFC roared back to dominance under first-year coach Steve Cherundolo, the German-trained native Californian who instilled a flexible, detail-oriented tactical mindset.

Vela has been solid as usual, but LAFC’s best player has been Cristian Arango, who has scored a whopping 30 goals in 51 matches since signing out of Colombia’s domestic league last year.

“We are in a position to do something good, to really say we made something special,” Vela said.

The Hollywood team with co-owners including Will Ferrell and Magic Johnson also landed two more major stars this year, signing Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini and Welsh forward Gareth Bale at midseason.

While the 38-year-old Chiellini has been a solid contributor in central defense and a strong leader, LAFC has reached the final with a minimal contribution from Bale. The Welsh superstar scored two quick goals after joining the club, but he has played only five minutes since Sept. 18 and none since Oct. 2 while dealing with an unspecified injury, possibly prioritizing his fitness for Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years later this month.

Just as he often was at Real Madrid, Bale is largely a hobbled spectator while his club chases trophies. Yet Bale also has a knack for delivering on big stages, making him a compelling factor in the MLS Cup final.

“One of them barely plays, but he’s a big guy, right?” Bedoya said with a grin when asked to evaluate LAFC’s big-name additions. “That’s a headline. But no, it’s a team that has incredible talent. We all know that. That’s no disrespect to him. He’s a fantastic player.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Championship Sunday for LAFC, club's fans

The party continued Sunday for the Los Angeles Football Club after winning its first ever MLS Cup title. Thousands of people gathered Sunday at Exposition Park to celebrate LAFC's first ever MLS Cup title victory.LAFC played its first match in 2018 and the club wasted no time making a name for itself as one of the league's top clubs. On Saturday the Black and Gold beat the Philadelphia Union in penalty kicks to win its first ever MLS Cup title. Fans filled in at Exposition Park outside of the club's home field at Banc of California Stadium.The team's players, coaches and staff rode...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to prevent a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal in a 2-2 games. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart. Los Angeles finished play with 10 men, giving up a late goal before Gareth Bale’s dramatic equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time. Backup keeper John McCarthy then won the MLS Cup MVP award by making two saves in the penalty shootout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Astros' Jeremy Pena caps brilliant rookie season with World Series MVP

HOUSTON -- Over the course of one amazing rookie season, Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena has moved beyond his spring training status as Carlos Correa's successor. At this point, it might be more accurate to say that Correa, Houston's longtime All-Star shortstop who departed via free agency this spring, is Pena's predecessor.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Juventus beat Inter Milan behind superb Filip Kostic

Filip Kostic set up both goals as Juventus took a 2-0 win at home against Internazionale in Serie A on Sunday in a challenging game where both teams had chances to win. Inter were the better team for the first 45 minutes, but the game was at a goalless stalemate when the referee whistled for halftime.
ESPN

Hart hits 3 at buzzer to give Blazers 110-107 win over Heat

MIAMI -- — Portland didn't call time. Josh Hart called game. Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired off a pass from Damian Lillard gave the Trail Blazers a 110-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, capping a perfect offensive finish from Portland. The Blazers trailed for most...
PORTLAND, OR
SB Nation

Manchester United draw FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United have drawn FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League knockout round. United failed to win their group on the final day against Real Sociedad, and were subsequently entered into a playoff round against third place teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. It only made sense after...
The Guardian

Big Cup tombola, Liverpool rumblings and a distant screeching sound

An extremely versatile Turkish midfielder who now works as a blazer for his national federation, Hamit Altintop seemed as good a random former footballer as any for Uefa to choose to help conduct the Big Cup round of 16 tombola. What’s more, he’s one half of a set of twins, a state of affairs that meant that if this season’s draw was beset with the same technical glitches that meant last year’s had to be done twice and he started buffering, there was a pretty much like-for-like replacement in his brother, Halil, available to take over.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Champions League last-16 draw will see Pulisic return to Dortmund for first time

Monday’s Champions League last-16 draw produced a host of intriguing ties, but there will be one in particular that catches the eye of American fans. Chelsea was paired up with Borussia Dortmund, which will see two of the USMNT’s top players, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, square off. For Pulisic, it will be the first time he’s faced Dortmund since joining Chelsea for $70.4 million in 2019 — by far the highest transfer fee ever paid for an American.  Let’s look at all eight ties, which will see the first legs on February 14-15 and 21-22, with the second legs on March 7-8...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy