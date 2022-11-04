Read full article on original website
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
WGNtv.com
Sunday Brunch: Co-owner of Arlington Heights restaurant making chicken pot pie
The co-owner of Arlington Heights based restaurant, ‘HOME Kitchen and Lounge’ is in the studio to make his special recipe of Chicken pot pie. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
rejournals.com
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation executes sale of grocery anchored center in Freeport
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Freeport Plaza, an 87%-leased grocery anchored center located in Freeport, Illinois. The 87,846-square-foot property was sold to CRE Pro. Freeport Plaza is anchored by a 62,000-square-foot Cub Foods that is open 24/7, providing strong drawing power to...
Rockford approves Barber Colman zoning changes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Barber Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. City council members unanimously agreed Monday night to make zoning changes for the project. The City has owned the former industrial site for 20 years. A purchase agreement is in place with Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Company. A […]
rockrivercurrent.com
New downtown Rockford store focuses on more sustainable shopping habits
ROCKFORD — Ade Villatoro is ready to revolutionize the way Rockford thinks about shopping. She wants consumers to ditch the mindset that keeps them heading to box retail stores to purchase large plastic containers filled with shampoo, detergent and other supplies. At her new downtown store, Earth: A Zero...
rockrivercurrent.com
New restaurant in Rockford offers fried chicken and Arabic cuisine
ROCKFORD — A new restaurant offering traditional fried chicken and an Arabic menu opened on East State Street last week. Chicken Hop opened last Tuesday in the former All Day Donut, 3511 E. State St. Chicken Hop’s menu includes fried chicken, fish, a variety of sides and a separate...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner Paranormal Files: Another Alleged Haunted House in Machesney Park
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into the 911 statue near the CJC in downtown Rockford
Community remembers Emil and Grace Diewald, sibling killed in Campton Hills bus crash
A heartbroken community held a vigil as family and friends shared tearful memories of Emil and Grace Diewald.
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot
Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Reports of an accident that had approx. 5 victims, That happened earlier today in Boone County
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park
Overturned Semi Leaking Fuel Prompts Closure of I-88 Ramp in Aurora, Nearby Street
Drivers in Aurora are being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 88 and Orchard Road after a semi rolled over, causing a fuel spill, authorities said. As of 2:32 p.m., the off ramp of I-88 near the Orchard Bridge was being closed while law enforcement worked on scene. In addition, Orchard Road was shut down between Sullivan Road in Aurora and Orchard Gateway in North Aurora.
Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
With giant retail malls struggling across the Chicago area, there may be a sign of the future in Aurora.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Armed Robbery At A Local Business
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
Armed Rockford man arrested after argument, car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Lawerance Sanders, 30, and charged him with possession of a defaced firearm after he fled from police and crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers were initially called to the 300 block of North Church Street to investigate a report of an armed person who […]
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Tree Ordinance Designed to Protect Trees and Provide Repercussions for Damage or Death of Trees in Town
It may be funny for some for a City such as Oregon to work so hard to be declared a Tree City, but it will provide some very good benefits for the city. This is one of the reasons City Administrator Darin DeHaan has worked up a Tree Ordinance. The...
Quarterfinal round playoff times set for Rockford area football teams
(ROCKFORD, Ill.) –The kickoff times are set for our local football teams for the third round of the IHSA playoff this Saturday. Football Playoffs Round 3 (Quarterfinals)6A#2 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (10-1) at #11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (8-3), Sat., Nov. 12, 5:00 pm(Winner vs. 8 Niles (Notre Dame) (8-3) at #4 Chicago (St. […]
