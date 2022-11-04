ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock

Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
WOODSTOCK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford approves Barber Colman zoning changes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Barber Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. City council members unanimously agreed Monday night to make zoning changes for the project. The City has owned the former industrial site for 20 years. A purchase agreement is in place with Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Company. A […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

New downtown Rockford store focuses on more sustainable shopping habits

ROCKFORD — Ade Villatoro is ready to revolutionize the way Rockford thinks about shopping. She wants consumers to ditch the mindset that keeps them heading to box retail stores to purchase large plastic containers filled with shampoo, detergent and other supplies. At her new downtown store, Earth: A Zero...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

New restaurant in Rockford offers fried chicken and Arabic cuisine

ROCKFORD — A new restaurant offering traditional fried chicken and an Arabic menu opened on East State Street last week. Chicken Hop opened last Tuesday in the former All Day Donut, 3511 E. State St. Chicken Hop’s menu includes fried chicken, fish, a variety of sides and a separate...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot

Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
LOVES PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Overturned Semi Leaking Fuel Prompts Closure of I-88 Ramp in Aurora, Nearby Street

Drivers in Aurora are being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 88 and Orchard Road after a semi rolled over, causing a fuel spill, authorities said. As of 2:32 p.m., the off ramp of I-88 near the Orchard Bridge was being closed while law enforcement worked on scene. In addition, Orchard Road was shut down between Sullivan Road in Aurora and Orchard Gateway in North Aurora.
AURORA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Armed Robbery At A Local Business

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
97ZOK

Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford

A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
GODFREY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Quarterfinal round playoff times set for Rockford area football teams

(ROCKFORD, Ill.) –The kickoff times are set for our local football teams for the third round of the IHSA playoff this Saturday.                         Football Playoffs Round 3 (Quarterfinals)6A#2 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (10-1) at #11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (8-3), Sat., Nov. 12, 5:00 pm(Winner vs. 8 Niles (Notre Dame) (8-3) at #4 Chicago (St. […]
ROCKFORD, IL

