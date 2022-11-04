ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

5 Food Chains That Started In The Mitten

The McRib has begun its farewell tour. Some are sad and others think that is long overdue. It all depends on who you ask. Fast Food and National Restaurant Chains have become a way of life. We certainly pick our favorite spots and items from each. Did you know that five of those chains, that we probably frequent, started in the Mitten?
LANSING, MI
Five of The Best Grocery Stores In Lansing

The Thanksgiving holiday kicks off the biggest shopping time of the year. Cooking that meal takes a lot of groceries. It is typically the one meal a year that people go above and beyond what they would normally buy. Fresh matters. The best meats and produce are a must. So it is a good thing that we have some pretty solid grocery choices.
LANSING, MI
Lansing Foodies Facebook Group Hosting Inaugural Olive Burger Festival

If you live in Lansing and you are on Facebook, then surely you've heard of the Lansing Foodies Facebook group... It's a group for Lansing residents and those in the surrounding area to come together to share their love of food. Whether they're talking about their favorite local restaurants or posting mouth-watering pictures of the food they're making at home, it's certainly a community that has come together over the shared joy of yummy food. And now, they're taking it a step further.
LANSING, MI
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
Did You See Jerry Seinfeld At Saginaw Twp Restaurant?

Celebrities are just like us, they eat too. Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld recently performed a show at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan. Prior to his performance on Saturday, October 29, 2022, Seinfeld was spotted having breakfast at a Saginaw Township restaurant that morning. Can you imagine looking...
SAGINAW, MI
Mid-Michigan Teen Brayden Lape Makes It to "The Voice" Live Shows

A Jackson County teenager has advanced another important step further in his quest to win the current season of NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice". 16-year-old Brayden Lape of Grass Lake emerged victorious in a 3-way knockout battle among fellow contestants Austin Montgomery and Eva Ullman. Brayden chose to cover country singer Brett Young's #1 hit from 2018, "Mercy", and it served him well. His coach, Blake Shelton, chose Brayden as the one to advance to the show's live rounds, which are scheduled to begin next week on NBC.
GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Dead at 34: The Tragic Story of Aaron Carter

34 is too young of an age to die. 34 for and leaving behind and 11 month old son is an even more tragic tale. This is the story of Aaron Carter. He has played a few Michigan venues since debuting in 1997. The last time he was in Lansing came back in 2013. He had some success, but never quite on the level of his big brother.
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
