The 20 Best National-Park Lodges in the U.S.
Try to picture a national-park lodge. You're likely conjuring up images of hand-hewn timber frames, large granite-encrusted fireplaces, and exposed wooden beams, right? That's no accident. These aesthetics are all a part of National Park Service Rustic style, or, as it's more colloquially called, Parkitecture.
Netflix’s ‘Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake’ Is About So Much More Than the Mountain
Two weeks ago, I fired up Netflix, and a preview for the new docuseries Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake flashed across the screen. The snippet showed a mountaineer standing precariously on a rickety ladder in the Khumbu Icefall, and as a consumer of all things Everest, I immediately clicked through and binged the film's three episodes. As the story unfolded, I saw that there was a balancing act of a different nature at play in the film. While Aftershock is marketed as the latest Everest documentary, the film attempts to tell a story that is much larger than the world's highest peak.
Park Service to Visitors: Stop Licking Toads to Get High, Thanks
Visitors who touch, harass, or just get too close to animals are a bane of the National Park Service's existence. Whether they're imitating animal calls to attract them, climbing into streams full of brown bears, or getting gored by bison, it seems like park rangers have to warn off, cite, or save people who are yearning for an illegally close wildlife encounter on a weekly basis. But when it comes to the Sonoran desert toad, the NPS said in a post on Facebook last week, the agency just wants hikers to keep their tongues to themselves.
Famed Explorer Bradford Washburn Left a Cache of Gear on a Glacier 85 Years Ago. This Pro Skier Found It.
Professional big-mountain skier Griffin Post has an affinity for books about outdoor adventurers from bygone eras. A few years ago, Post began reading about Bradford Washburn, one of the pioneers of American alpine climbing, who completed more than a dozen first ascents in Alaska and Canada in the 1930s through the 1950s. Washburn later became a respected aerial photographer and cartographer, and he also founded the Boston Museum of Science. He died in 2007 at age 96.
Kristin Harila Says Her Pursuit of Nims Purja’s Record on the 8,000-Meter Peaks Is “Over for Now”
After six months of surviving sheer rock faces, waist-deep snowdrifts, and the high-altitude death zone, Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila has finally met an obstacle that she cannot overcome: international politics.
10 Sharp Facts About Wasps
Is that slightly menacing, buzzing insect a wasp? Hornet? Yellowjacket? Maybe all of the above.
The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn
Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
New $40,000 round-the-world cruise to stop off in 37 countries over 155 days
For those keen to escape the UK for five months, tickets for a round-the-world cruise are about to go on sale. The 155-night World Voyage, calling in at 37 countries, will be operated by Azamara in 2025 following its sell-out 2024 offering. It doesn’t come cheap, with prices starting at...
