Charleston, WV

Charleston, West Virginia church brings new community center to South Hills

By Mark Curtis
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Hills region of Charleston will have a brand new community center courtesy of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

The Sutherland Family Life Center was dedicated Sunday, Oct. 30, at St. Matthew’s Church.
The new center will hold small gatherings and other events.

Renovations include upgrades to the gymnasium, kitchen, restrooms and performance stage.

The community center is the largest gift in the history of the church. It’s dedicated in honor of Dick and Dot Sutherland, who were 60-year members of the church.

