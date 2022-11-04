Read full article on original website
North Missouri Blue Ribbon Commission Meets In Chillicothe
The Chillicothe R-II School District is hosting the Missouri 6th District, Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment. The event is on November 10 at 6:30 pm at the Performing Arts Center. Superintendent Dan Wiebers says this is an open meeting. The public is encouraged to provide input.
Norman Newbury
Norman Newbury a 78-year-old Chillicothe, MO resident, passed away at 3:58 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Delmar Gardens in Lenexa, KS. He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home with a Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Norman Eugene Newbury...
Chillicothe High School To Celebrate Veterans On Friday
All veterans are welcome to attend the Chillicothe High School salute to veterans ceremony on Veterans Day, November 11th. The veteran attending will be served cinnamon rolls, donuts, and drinks from 8-8:30 am in the CHS PAC foyer with the ceremony to honor all veterans beginning at 8:30 am in the PAC. All veterans are encouraged and welcome to attend! If you are a veteran and are related to a CHS student or have ties to a CHS student, they may accompany you for breakfast before the ceremony.
Chillicothe’s Joy Toy Program – Sign-Up & Donations
The annual Joy Toy holiday toy distribution will be in early December and now is the time for families to Sign Up! 55 and Go Director Patti Mefford urges families in need of Christmas Assistance to call her office. Mefford says it is not too late to make donations for...
Bethany Housing Authority resident celebrates 101 years of life
Bethany, MO: A resident of the Bethany Housing Authority recently celebrated their 101st birthday just a couple months ago. Catherine Kinder turned 101 on Monday, August 15th. She was born in 1921, just west of Hatfield, Missouri to James and Mina Sweeney. She’s lived on a farm in Harrison County her whole life except, as she puts it, about six months she spent out in Indianola, Iowa.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
No Veteran’s Day Trash
Veterans Day is a holiday for the City of Chillicothe, and CMU will not pick-up trash on Friday. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says the Friday routes will be picked up on Thursday with the normal Thursday routes. If you have questions, call the CMU office at 660-646-1683.
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No Injuries In Hotel Fire
A fire at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Business 36 summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters Saturday morning. The call came in about 10:30 am and the fire crew arrived in six minutes to find the guests were out of the building. The fire was in a third-floor room and the report states maintenance had attempted to put out the fire, but backed out and closed the door. The sprinkler system was activated and the fire was put out. No injuries were reported.
Trenton Man Arrested In Clinton County
A Trenton man, 52-year-old Timothy W Bland, was arrested early this morning in Clinton County. State Troopers arrested Bland at 12:35 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Resident of Greentop injured in Saturday crash
A Greentop resident received serious injuries when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on a country road in northern Adair County. Thirty-four-year-old Sagan Rae was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The accident happened Saturday morning approximately two miles northwest of the community of...
La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
Bethany Man Arrested in Chillicothe, Alleged to Have Stolen Vehicles from Bethany Businesses
Levi Wayne Wedgeworth. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. A Bethany man was taken into custody in Chillicothe on Friday after officers say he was observed with a truck reported stolen from a Bethany business. A probable cause affidavit filed in the Livingston County court says officers responded to a...
Lathrop Man Hurt in Monday Afternoon Crash
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries and some legal issues after a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just north of Plattsburg. The Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Lathrop resident Terrik D. Kelley was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu on Route Y about one mile north of Plattsburg at 3:55 P.M. Monday when the vehicle traveled over the center line and off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle then hit an embankment and came to rest on its wheels facing north.
Three injured in crash west of Gallatin
Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
Jamesport teenager injured on Highway 6 when brakes fail on pickup
The Highway Patrol reports a Jamesport teen sustained moderate injuries when the brakes failed in the pickup truck she drove, and the vehicle overturned near Gallatin the afternoon of November 4th. An ambulance took the 16 year old girl to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup traveled west on...
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend. A Princeton man was arrested in Daviess County Saturday at about 10:00 pm. Twenty-year-old Jared F Leeper was arrested for alleged DWI, Failure to register a vehicle, and property damage. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes embankment
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Brooke J. Magee, 28, Ridgeway, was westbound on U.S. 136 one mile west of Bethany. The SUV traveled off the road...
Fire destroys camper in Spickard
Fire on Sunday morning in Spickard destroyed a camper at 105 Jefferson Street with the cause being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. Firefighter Melody Chapman with the Spickard Rural Fire Protection District said the camper was outside a former shop used for storage. The owner was listed as Mike Miller of Spickard.
