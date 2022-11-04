Read full article on original website
explore venango
Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle; Airlifted to Medical Facility with Head Injuries
LINESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 70-year-old man was airlifted to a medical facility after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Linesville on Monday afternoon. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened at 4:49 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Penn Street in...
explore venango
Local Man Injured in Vehicle vs. Deer Collision in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after his vehicle struck a deer on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2021...
explore venango
Police Searching for Titusville Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud, Providing False Information to Authorities
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Titusville woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department is searching for 44-year-old Sheila...
explore venango
Police Continue Search for Suspect Accused of Stealing Nearly $400 Worth of Items from Walmart
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of nearly $400 worth of items from Walmart in September. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of an active retail theft around 12:11 a.m. on September 15.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on LeBoeuf Trail Road
PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash with possible injuries in Plum Township on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, on LeBoeuf Trail Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say a...
explore venango
Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Body of Meadville Man Found in Slippery Rock Township
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Meadville man was found in Slippery Rock Township last Thursday afternoon. According to New Castle-based State Police, the incident occurred around 4:27 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Young Road, in...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after police recovered a slew of drugs during a traffic stop last week. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Michael Barringer after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over last Friday on Colfax Street.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
erienewsnow.com
Falconer Man Arrested In Connection With A Fentanyl Distribution Ring
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Falconer man was arrested in connection with a fentanyl distribution ring in the greater Jamestown area. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force took Alex Johnson into custody on Saturday following raids at 617 East Second Street in Jamestown, 3342 Gerry-Levant Road in Falconer and a search of his pickup truck, which was pulled over in Jamestown ultimately leading to his arrest.
wnynewsnow.com
18-Year-Old From Randolph Allegedly Steals Pick-Up Truck
RANDOLPH, NY – An 18-year-old from Randolph is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle late last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused Marni Jones of stealing a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck from Springville in Erie County. The young woman, deputes report, was arrested on Friday morning...
explore venango
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10
Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
beavercountyradio.com
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
Erie store owner used customers’ food stamps to pay down their store credits
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft. John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where […]
erienewsnow.com
Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged with attempted assault on police officer
A Jamestown man who had an active arrest warrant was picked up early Monday morning after he allegedly struck a police officer's face with his fist. Jamestown Police say they conducted a street check on 35-year-old Shawn Sobczak in the area of West Third and Hallock Streets shortly after 3 am when the incident occurred. After a brief struggle, officer placed Sobczak into custody. A search yielded a quantity of meth and cocaine. Sobczak is facing charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, attempted assault on a police officer in addition to his active warrant. Sobczak was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is held pending arraignment.
explore venango
Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
