ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
explore venango

Police Continue Search for Suspect Accused of Stealing Nearly $400 Worth of Items from Walmart

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of nearly $400 worth of items from Walmart in September. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of an active retail theft around 12:11 a.m. on September 15.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on LeBoeuf Trail Road

PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash with possible injuries in Plum Township on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, on LeBoeuf Trail Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say a...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after police recovered a slew of drugs during a traffic stop last week. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Michael Barringer after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over last Friday on Colfax Street.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Falconer Man Arrested In Connection With A Fentanyl Distribution Ring

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Falconer man was arrested in connection with a fentanyl distribution ring in the greater Jamestown area. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force took Alex Johnson into custody on Saturday following raids at 617 East Second Street in Jamestown, 3342 Gerry-Levant Road in Falconer and a search of his pickup truck, which was pulled over in Jamestown ultimately leading to his arrest.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

18-Year-Old From Randolph Allegedly Steals Pick-Up Truck

RANDOLPH, NY – An 18-year-old from Randolph is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle late last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused Marni Jones of stealing a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck from Springville in Erie County. The young woman, deputes report, was arrested on Friday morning...
RANDOLPH, NY
explore venango

Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10

Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident

An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged with attempted assault on police officer

A Jamestown man who had an active arrest warrant was picked up early Monday morning after he allegedly struck a police officer's face with his fist. Jamestown Police say they conducted a street check on 35-year-old Shawn Sobczak in the area of West Third and Hallock Streets shortly after 3 am when the incident occurred. After a brief struggle, officer placed Sobczak into custody. A search yielded a quantity of meth and cocaine. Sobczak is facing charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, attempted assault on a police officer in addition to his active warrant. Sobczak was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy