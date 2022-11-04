ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byesville, OH

Ohio police get test results back for candy bar that they tested positive for meth/fentanyl during trick-or-treating

By John Lynch
An Ohio department says they have received lab results for a suspicious candy found during trick-or-treating.

On Monday Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from Byesville’s trick-or-treat.

They tested the candy bar and they said it came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl.

The police department also said the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper.

Police also say a statement was received from the mother of the child along with the candy bar itself.

Byesville Police then said a control test of the same brand of candy bar bought at a nearby gas station showed the same results.

The lab results showed no Fentanyl was found on or in the candy bar.

Further test shows a very small trace amount of amphetamine on the outside of the candy bar, according to police,

The amount that tested positive is very small, and it was explained to this office as one of the weakest positives they have ever had.

The Byesville Police Department says they have no further reason to believe that any candy was intentionally tainted by anyone during Halloween.

Betsy Singh-Anand
4d ago

Gee whiz, what a shock! Folks, this is a lesson to never be forgotten. Let's say you have some minor traffic infraction - a tail light or some such thing. Officer Friendly pulls you over, and eyeballs a loose Tylenol or vitamin in your car. Next thing you know, your perfectly legal OTC pill will test positive for something illegal in one of these useless (and perhaps even fraudulent) field tests. You'll be in the slammer until BCI gets around to exonerate you with a real lab test. It might take weeks. This exact scenario has happened over and over, nationwide. Good people have been falsely imprisoned over these worthless field tests.

Anna Brown
4d ago

So the candy bar tested positive for three different drugs 🤔 How many people were falsely accused of drugs with these faulty tests?

James Beapukin
3d ago

My daughter got a Snickers bar that ended up having a loaded Smith and Wesson Model 29 in it. CHECK YOUR CANDY PEOPLE!!

