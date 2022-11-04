Ohio police get test results back for candy bar that they tested positive for meth/fentanyl during trick-or-treating

An Ohio department says they have received lab results for a suspicious candy found during trick-or-treating.

On Monday Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from Byesville’s trick-or-treat.

They tested the candy bar and they said it came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl.

The police department also said the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper.

Police also say a statement was received from the mother of the child along with the candy bar itself.

Byesville Police then said a control test of the same brand of candy bar bought at a nearby gas station showed the same results.

The lab results showed no Fentanyl was found on or in the candy bar.

Further test shows a very small trace amount of amphetamine on the outside of the candy bar, according to police,

The amount that tested positive is very small, and it was explained to this office as one of the weakest positives they have ever had.

The Byesville Police Department says they have no further reason to believe that any candy was intentionally tainted by anyone during Halloween.

