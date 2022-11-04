ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Secretary of State’s Website Down After Russian Call to Attack

The Mississippi Secretary of State website was one of several Mississippi state websites to be the target of a sustained cyber attack Tuesday, officials confirmed Tuesday evening. The sites were periodically offline after a Russian hacker group “named the state as a target to knock offline,” according to NBC News. CISA officials confirmed the Secretary of State’s site “has been under a sustained DDoS,” according to NBC, and while other states had been targeted, there were no sustained outages elsewhere. The site is among the key portals of information for residents on how and where to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election. While Elizabeth Jonson, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office would not confirm the cause or source to NBC, she said the attacks began shortly after 1 p.m. ET. NBC said a Russian hacker group posted a call on its Telegram channel at around the same time to attack a web address that “is part of the Mississippi secretary of state website.” The group are experts at DDoS attacks—direct denial of service attacks—which shut a site down by overloading it with traffic.‼️ pic.twitter.com/oJIEsyJuMg— Mississippi Secretary of State's Office (@MississippiSOS) November 8, 2022 Read it at NBC News
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AFP

Hackers leak Australian health records on dark web

Hackers on Wednesday began leaking sensitive medical records stolen from an Australian health insurer with nearly 10 million customers, including the prime minister, after the firm refused to pay a ransom. Sensitive records were posted anonymously in the early hours of Wednesday and included names, birth dates, passport numbers and information on medical claims for hundreds of customers.
KTSM

First Gen Z member elected to Congress

Democratic nominee Maxwell Frost is projected to win election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Generation Z member in Congress. Frost, 25, takes the seat vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D), who launched a Senate bid in Florida. Frost stunned the Democratic establishment with his primary win — coming seemingly out of nowhere […]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy