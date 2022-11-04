Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Netflix Co-CEO asked LA residents to vote Caruso for Mayor race on The Hollywood Reporter - And people lost itVictorLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Mayoral Election 2022: What You Need To Know Before VotingDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
California Midterm Election 2022 Voter GuideDayana SabatinCalifornia State
Related
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans seek gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Live updates: Ohio Gov. DeWine wins re-election as 2022 election results roll in
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
If the winner opts for the cash payout, they'll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum.
Mississippi Secretary of State’s Website Down After Russian Call to Attack
The Mississippi Secretary of State website was one of several Mississippi state websites to be the target of a sustained cyber attack Tuesday, officials confirmed Tuesday evening. The sites were periodically offline after a Russian hacker group “named the state as a target to knock offline,” according to NBC News. CISA officials confirmed the Secretary of State’s site “has been under a sustained DDoS,” according to NBC, and while other states had been targeted, there were no sustained outages elsewhere. The site is among the key portals of information for residents on how and where to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election. While Elizabeth Jonson, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office would not confirm the cause or source to NBC, she said the attacks began shortly after 1 p.m. ET. NBC said a Russian hacker group posted a call on its Telegram channel at around the same time to attack a web address that “is part of the Mississippi secretary of state website.” The group are experts at DDoS attacks—direct denial of service attacks—which shut a site down by overloading it with traffic.‼️ pic.twitter.com/oJIEsyJuMg— Mississippi Secretary of State's Office (@MississippiSOS) November 8, 2022 Read it at NBC News
Hackers leak Australian health records on dark web
Hackers on Wednesday began leaking sensitive medical records stolen from an Australian health insurer with nearly 10 million customers, including the prime minister, after the firm refused to pay a ransom. Sensitive records were posted anonymously in the early hours of Wednesday and included names, birth dates, passport numbers and information on medical claims for hundreds of customers.
First Gen Z member elected to Congress
Democratic nominee Maxwell Frost is projected to win election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Generation Z member in Congress. Frost, 25, takes the seat vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D), who launched a Senate bid in Florida. Frost stunned the Democratic establishment with his primary win — coming seemingly out of nowhere […]
Voters in several states mulling abortion bans, protections
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Abortion was on the ballot in several states Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in a decision that led to near-total bans in a dozen states. The most intense focus was on Michigan, where there was a push in...
Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation
Election machine mishaps and delays in vote counting became the latest fodder for political misinformation on Election Day
Florida's Marco Rubio wins third Senate term
Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate.
Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates: Polls close in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
Live updates on Election Day 2022 from Eyewitness News including streaming coverage, results, analysis and more.
