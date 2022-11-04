ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Ahwatukee Shooter Sentenced to Over 36 Years

On October 26, 2022, Warren Evan Jose, 38, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash to 440 months in prison. Jose previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit with Endangerment During which Death Resulted, two counts of Assault on a Federal Officer with a Dangerous Weapon, and two counts of Discharge of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson strangulation suspect: “You’re going to die today”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a candid interview with a young Tucson woman who’s accusing her boyfriend of strangling her. And now she and her family are trying to convince the Pima County Attorney’s Office not to reduce the felony charges against him. They’ve argued...
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

New trial denied for man convicted of killing a Tucson girl

TUCSON, Ariz. — A judge has denied a new trial for a man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson. Pima County Superior Court Judge James Marner ruled Monday that the prosecutors’ case was still strong enough to leave the conviction in place. He also...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two charged after standoff in Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman have been taken into custody after they allegedly were involved in a standoff with authorities on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a car driven by Christina Rivera, 39, near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road, but she reportedly kept driving.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona attorney bringing charges against 9-year-old who brought gun to school

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is bringing charges against a 9-year-old who brought a firearm to a Queen Creek school in August. The attorney’s office said Monday that they would be charging the child with charges of minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution. Both are felonies.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KOLD-TV

19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed south of Tucson on Monday, Nov. 7. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around noon to the 1200 block of West Pima Mine Road. Once authorities arrived, they said,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two dead in Sierra Vista crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after the car they were in crashed and rolled over on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road, in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Sierra Vista police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and arrived to...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
gilaherald.com

Rancher flown to Tucson for surgery after being shot

BONITA – A rancher in the Bonita area is reportedly on the mend after suffering an accidental gunshot wound while mending fences Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Bonita/Klondyke Road and S. Taylor Pass Road. The rancher was initially treated at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing....
TUCSON, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of trying to swallow meth bag when questioned by officers

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

KOLD-TV

Oro Valley sergeant under investigation for hit-and-run crash resigns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant under investigation for a hit-and-run crash has resigned. The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed Sgt. Jose Sanchez quit as the administrative investigation into the Sept. 6 crash was wrapping up. Sanchez was off-duty when he allegedly left the scene...
ORO VALLEY, AZ

