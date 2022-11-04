QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is bringing charges against a 9-year-old who brought a firearm to a Queen Creek school in August. The attorney’s office said Monday that they would be charging the child with charges of minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution. Both are felonies.

