Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Wins 'Best Roast Beef' Award From PETAGreyson FTucson, AZ
Journalist Predicts His Death 2 Days Before It HappensStill UnsolvedTucson, AZ
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fan Favorite Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tasty New Sub-Sandwich Shop Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com
Ahwatukee Shooter Sentenced to Over 36 Years
On October 26, 2022, Warren Evan Jose, 38, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash to 440 months in prison. Jose previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit with Endangerment During which Death Resulted, two counts of Assault on a Federal Officer with a Dangerous Weapon, and two counts of Discharge of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.
KOLD-TV
Tucson strangulation suspect: “You’re going to die today”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a candid interview with a young Tucson woman who’s accusing her boyfriend of strangling her. And now she and her family are trying to convince the Pima County Attorney’s Office not to reduce the felony charges against him. They’ve argued...
12news.com
New trial denied for man convicted of killing a Tucson girl
TUCSON, Ariz. — A judge has denied a new trial for a man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson. Pima County Superior Court Judge James Marner ruled Monday that the prosecutors’ case was still strong enough to leave the conviction in place. He also...
KOLD-TV
Two charged after standoff in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman have been taken into custody after they allegedly were involved in a standoff with authorities on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a car driven by Christina Rivera, 39, near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road, but she reportedly kept driving.
KGUN 9
Arizona attorney bringing charges against 9-year-old who brought gun to school
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is bringing charges against a 9-year-old who brought a firearm to a Queen Creek school in August. The attorney’s office said Monday that they would be charging the child with charges of minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution. Both are felonies.
Police pursuit leads PCSD to two felony arrests
The woman was identified as Christina Rivera who was wanted in connection with multiple investigations in the Picture Rocks area.
KOLD-TV
19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed south of Tucson on Monday, Nov. 7. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around noon to the 1200 block of West Pima Mine Road. Once authorities arrived, they said,...
KOLD-TV
Two dead in Sierra Vista crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after the car they were in crashed and rolled over on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road, in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Sierra Vista police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and arrived to...
gilaherald.com
Rancher flown to Tucson for surgery after being shot
BONITA – A rancher in the Bonita area is reportedly on the mend after suffering an accidental gunshot wound while mending fences Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Bonita/Klondyke Road and S. Taylor Pass Road. The rancher was initially treated at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center...
KOLD-TV
Judge denies request for new trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County judge rejected two motions by the attorneys of convicted child killer Christopher Clements. On Monday, Nov. 6, Judge James Marner denied a request for a new trial and judgment of acquittal notwithstanding the verdict. Clements, found guilty of kidnapping and murdering...
KOLD-TV
Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing....
Arizona man accused of trying to swallow meth bag when questioned by officers
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
Arizona man attempts to swallow bag of Meth to avoid arrest!
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
Man involved in car crash at Alvernon and Lee passes away
Tucson police say failure to yield during a left turn was the main cause of a car crash which claimed one life Friday at North Alvernon Way and East Lee Street.
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley sergeant under investigation for hit-and-run crash resigns
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant under investigation for a hit-and-run crash has resigned. The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed Sgt. Jose Sanchez quit as the administrative investigation into the Sept. 6 crash was wrapping up. Sanchez was off-duty when he allegedly left the scene...
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
Deputies looking for man who attempted to rob Walmart
A man attempted to rob a Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Valencia and is being searched for by deputies
Fatal collision leaves 33-year-old man dead
On November 5th, 2022 around 3 a.m. the Pima County Sheriff's Department was on the scene of a crash near West Valencia Road and South Camino De Oeste.
Comments / 6