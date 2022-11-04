Read full article on original website
Indiana police seek man who got free of handcuffs, took sheriff’s truck
LIBERTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police in eastern Indiana are on the search for a Connersville man who failed to show up for court when a jury found him guilty and has pending charges for resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police and court records. Steven T. Lakes, 45,...
Fugitive Fishers bookkeeper gets 8 years in prison
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling more than $2.2 million from a machinery company in Fishers. Court documents say from July 2009 through December 2011, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc. which is a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws, and band saws. His responsibilities were to oversee the preparation and mailing of checks to outside vendors.
IMPD: Person shot at or near Castleton mall walks into Carmel hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Monday night at or near Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD was sent to a report of a person shot about 8:50 p.m. Monday at the mall, 6020 E. 82nd St. Later, IMPD found the person shot had walked...
IMPD: Man dies in shooting at mobile home park on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man believed to be in his 50s died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a mobile home park on the city’s southwest side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive. That’s in the Windsong mobile home park off South Lynhurst Drive at West Troy Avenue.
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery. Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018. According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds....
Police: Missing man from South Bend might be in Anderson
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — South Bend police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man they think might be in the Anderson area. Dustin McPhearson, 37, was recently reported missing. Friends and relatives say they haven’t spoken to McPhearson since Aug. 31, the South Bend Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.
Muncie police arrest man following fatal shooting of woman
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie police officers arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting that killed one woman and injured another. Police say they arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer. He’s facing preliminary charges for murder. According to a release, police received reports of a shooting Friday...
IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
Man accused of killing Richmond police officer formally charged with murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer has been formally charged with murder. Online records filed Monday show that one count of murder has been added to the case against 47-year-old Phillip Lee. Lee is accused of shooting 28-year-old Seara Burton in the head...
Police investigate homicide after man dies following altercation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 31. According to a release, there was a physical altercation that happened outside of 73-year-old Mark Belange’s home. Police say Belange was injured during the altercation and died Saturday. Police have confirmed his death as a homicide, and say the investigation is ongoing. Police did not say who else may have been involved in the altercation, or what led up to it taking place.
Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to strengthen east of Florida as it moves closer to the Sunshine State. Earlier Tuesday, the system successfully transitioned from a subtropical storm to a tropical storm. At the 4 p.m. Tuesday advisory, Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, which...
Why your vote matters during midterm elections
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday is Election Day in Indiana and across the country. Voter turnout during a nonpresidential election is typically lower, but a professor from Indiana University says voting in midterm elections is just as important. Mark Fraley is an associate director professor of political and civic engagement...
IndyGo offering free rides on Election Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need a ride on Election Day? Get to your destination for free by using IndyGo!. IndyGo will be fare-free on both fixed-route and IndyGo Access services until 10 p.m. Tuesday, thanks to a partnership between the transit service and AARP Indiana. “Election Day is a critically...
How dual-language programs help English learners in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Liset Gonzalez Acosta serves as the duel-language director at Global Prep Academy, a public charter in Indianapolis. It’s the city’s first dual-language charter school serving kindergarten through Grade 8. The school’s been open since 2016. Acosta said they’re not only providing access to...
3 injured after SUV crash with semi at Starbucks on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people are injured, including a teenager in serious condition, after a crash with a semi Sunday evening at a Starbucks on Indy’s south side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. On Sunday, IMPD responded to reports of a serious bodily accident at 5943 S. East....
Health experts provide awareness as RSV spreads
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana hospital leaders are informing the public about respiratory illnesses following an early arrival of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Belcher who provided more insight on how to prevent the spread of RSV, as well as information about the virus. To...
IMPD: Person shot and killed on city’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s southwest side of town early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Byrkit Street on report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim with...
Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple hosts casino night parties for businesses, social events, fundraising, more
It’s one of the oldest service clubs in the U.S, the Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple, and it has been providing casino night parties for businesses, clubs and organizations for more than 60 years. It’s all for charitable causes in Central Indiana. John Wallace, Chairman Of the Board...
New de-escalation training helping election workers manage security
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By Indiana law, police officers or deputies cannot be stationed outside of polling places. It’s so there is no sense of potential influence of voter intimidation. Still, the director of elections for the Marion County Election Board tells I-Team 8 that safety and security are...
A man shot and killed on city’s southwest side, ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died from being shot Sunday morning. His death was ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Byrkit Street on report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found the...
