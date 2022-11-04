ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IN

Related
WISH-TV

Fugitive Fishers bookkeeper gets 8 years in prison

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling more than $2.2 million from a machinery company in Fishers. Court documents say from July 2009 through December 2011, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc. which is a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws, and band saws. His responsibilities were to oversee the preparation and mailing of checks to outside vendors.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies in shooting at mobile home park on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man believed to be in his 50s died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a mobile home park on the city’s southwest side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive. That’s in the Windsong mobile home park off South Lynhurst Drive at West Troy Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery. Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018. According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Missing man from South Bend might be in Anderson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — South Bend police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man they think might be in the Anderson area. Dustin McPhearson, 37, was recently reported missing. Friends and relatives say they haven’t spoken to McPhearson since Aug. 31, the South Bend Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

Muncie police arrest man following fatal shooting of woman

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie police officers arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting that killed one woman and injured another. Police say they arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer. He’s facing preliminary charges for murder. According to a release, police received reports of a shooting Friday...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigate homicide after man dies following altercation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 31. According to a release, there was a physical altercation that happened outside of 73-year-old Mark Belange’s home. Police say Belange was injured during the altercation and died Saturday. Police have confirmed his death as a homicide, and say the investigation is ongoing. Police did not say who else may have been involved in the altercation, or what led up to it taking place.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to strengthen east of Florida as it moves closer to the Sunshine State. Earlier Tuesday, the system successfully transitioned from a subtropical storm to a tropical storm. At the 4 p.m. Tuesday advisory, Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, which...
FLORIDA STATE
WISH-TV

Why your vote matters during midterm elections

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday is Election Day in Indiana and across the country. Voter turnout during a nonpresidential election is typically lower, but a professor from Indiana University says voting in midterm elections is just as important. Mark Fraley is an associate director professor of political and civic engagement...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IndyGo offering free rides on Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need a ride on Election Day? Get to your destination for free by using IndyGo!. IndyGo will be fare-free on both fixed-route and IndyGo Access services until 10 p.m. Tuesday, thanks to a partnership between the transit service and AARP Indiana. “Election Day is a critically...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How dual-language programs help English learners in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Liset Gonzalez Acosta serves as the duel-language director at Global Prep Academy, a public charter in Indianapolis. It’s the city’s first dual-language charter school serving kindergarten through Grade 8. The school’s been open since 2016. Acosta said they’re not only providing access to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Health experts provide awareness as RSV spreads

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana hospital leaders are informing the public about respiratory illnesses following an early arrival of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Belcher who provided more insight on how to prevent the spread of RSV, as well as information about the virus. To...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person shot and killed on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s southwest side of town early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Byrkit Street on report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

New de-escalation training helping election workers manage security

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By Indiana law, police officers or deputies cannot be stationed outside of polling places. It’s so there is no sense of potential influence of voter intimidation. Still, the director of elections for the Marion County Election Board tells I-Team 8 that safety and security are...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

A man shot and killed on city’s southwest side, ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died from being shot Sunday morning. His death was ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Byrkit Street on report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

