LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 31. According to a release, there was a physical altercation that happened outside of 73-year-old Mark Belange’s home. Police say Belange was injured during the altercation and died Saturday. Police have confirmed his death as a homicide, and say the investigation is ongoing. Police did not say who else may have been involved in the altercation, or what led up to it taking place.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO