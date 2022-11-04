ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

No Ruling On Michigan AG Candidate Before Election Day

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for trying to gain access to voting machines says there will be no decision before Tuesday’s election.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement Friday that his office has been meeting with state police to review the investigation and facts of the case.

In August, the office of Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council to consider charging nine people, including Matthew DePerno, Nessel’s opponent in the Nov. 8 election.

Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election.

Guest
4d ago

This is just like how the Nazis take out their opponents. If they had something on him it would of been found way before now! They took out other opponents such as Craig, Johnson stating there was fraudulent signatures but not having to prove which ones they were- had one arrested. These democrats in office will do everything they can to destroy the reputation of others so they can stay in power. Gillcrest is a graduate of the WEF and is part of the deep state swamp that wants to bring in the NWO. Vote Nessler, Whitmer and Benson out - along with Lisa Slotkin, Haley Stevens and the rest of this corrupt administration

3
ilene dover
4d ago

Typical, let’s wait till after the election to charge him?! 😳🤯 let’s see if he wins 😤

5
9&10 News

Gubernatorial Candidates Whitmer & Dixon Kick Off Election Day

For the first time ever, two women are at the top of the ticket in Michigan. Millions are expected to weigh in Tuesday on the governor’s race. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer started off the morning with a canvass kickoff event in Lansing, pushing volunteers and supporters to knock on doors, hand out pamphlets and try to grab those final votes.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

When do the polls close in Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s Election Day in Michigan!. Michiganders will vote in the midterm election, deciding the next governor, representatives, and important municipal positions. One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer faces newcomer Republican Tudor Dixon,...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

The Three State Proposals on the Ballot Explained

The three state proposals on the ballot touch on hot-button issues for Michiganders. They are part of the reason we are seeing so many people turn out. to vote, and if they pass, here is what they’ll do. If Proposal One passes, the total years a state lawmaker can...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Attorney General

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next attorney general during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Incumbent Dana Nessel looks to serve a second term as attorney general. Her challengers include Republican nominee and attorney Matthew DePerno. Stay on this page to view the results once polls...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Secretary of State Race: Benson v. Karamo

The woman in charge of the state’s elections? Her job is up for grabs in this election. Outsider Kristina Karamo is trying to unseat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Benson oversaw the state’s election process for the past four years including the expansion of absentee balloting and voting through a pandemic. Criticisms of Michigan’s election system remain, unfounded or not, and one of the loudest critics was Karamo.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
9&10 News

Governor Race: Whitmer v. Dixon

The first gubernatorial race in state history between two women is tightening in the final five days. Michigan tends to approve of incumbents. Every governor since the early 1960s earned at least two terms, but as with everything in life, the pandemic and the response has changed everything. Can Tudor...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Attorney General Race: Nessel v. DePerno

It is the final week before Election Day and in what may be the closest race at the top of the ticket, Attorney General Dana Nessel is trying to hold her seat against challenger Matthew DePerno. “The reason why he’s polling well is because people don’t know who he is,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
