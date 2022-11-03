Read full article on original website
Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
5 Food Chains That Started In The Mitten
The McRib has begun its farewell tour. Some are sad and others think that is long overdue. It all depends on who you ask. Fast Food and National Restaurant Chains have become a way of life. We certainly pick our favorite spots and items from each. Did you know that five of those chains, that we probably frequent, started in the Mitten?
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Michigan Rapper Drops Another Anthem Praising ‘Big Gretch’ Ahead of Election
Gmac Cash is back with another rap about Michigan's Governor. In 2020, the Detroit rapper first went viral with his song "Coronavirus". Since then, he's offered takes on lots of things including stimulus checks, the high price of gas, and even the Belle Isle slide that sent people flying over the summer.
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
