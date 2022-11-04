ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ Jared Ivey Looks Ahead to Alabama Matchup

No. 11 Ole Miss junior defensive tackle Jared Ivey met with the media on Tuesday following practice to discuss the upcoming game against No. 10 Alabama. Ivey and his teammates are coming off of a bye weekend, after nine straight weeks of games. The Rebels have three regular season games remaining on the schedule.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs Arkansas

The Southeastern Conference league announced on Monday the kickoff times for games on Saturday, Nov. 19. That day No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will travel up to Fayetteville, Arkansas and take on the Razorbacks. The Rebels and Hogs will either start at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hottytoddy.com

Kiffin on Taking on No. 10 Alabama

No. 11 Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin met with members of the media on Monday as his team prepares to face the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off of a bye weekend after nine straight games. “It was...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

SEC Nation Returns to Oxford as Ole Miss Hosts Alabama

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation presented by Regions, makes a return trip back in Oxford for a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m....
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

How Alabama matches up with Ole Miss

The sun still came out this week as Alabama heads into another SEC West game against a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide will head to Oxford at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday to face No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s team is coming off an open week and looks quite different from the previous versions.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Donor Credits University of Mississippi Accountancy School for Success

Macione building fund gift demonstrates school’s far-reaching impact. Joe Macione and his family have prospered because his accounting degree from the University of Mississippi gave him the tools necessary to have a successful career. So the Bristol, Tennessee, resident recently decided it was time to help others have the same opportunity for prosperity.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community

Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Courage, Lifting Her Voice: Ole Miss Sophomore Encourages Tough Conversations about Racial Injustice

As part of the 60th anniversary of integration at the University of Mississippi, this is the second of a four-part series based on the themes that are inscribed on the Civil Rights Monument on campus: perseverance, courage, knowledge and opportunity. These student stories reflect the characteristics that James Meredith embodied six decades ago when he enrolled as the university’s first Black student.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Professor Granted Visual Artist Fellowship

Kariann Fuqua, instructional assistant professor of art and director of museum studies at the University of Mississippi, has been awarded a highly competitive artist fellowship from the Mississippi Arts Commission, the state’s official grants-making and service agency for the arts. Fuqua received one of just five MAC Visual and...
OXFORD, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

Bill King: I could have been Jerry Lee’s neighbor

No doubt, you have heard that the rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and country music icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died. Honestly, I was never a huge fan of Mr. Lewis’ music. I do, however, recognize his musical talent and his contribution to the early years of rock ‘n’ roll.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

35 voters given paper ballots at Horn Lake poll

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Problems at a DeSoto County, Mississippi polling place led to 35 voters getting paper ballots Tuesday morning. When poll workers arrived at Horn Lake Fire Station No. 3, they say one machine was not plugged in. Poll workers had to figure out the problem. A manager at that location said the […]
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys

TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Man threatens mass shooting after arrest on I-40, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested for reckless driving along I-40 last month is also facing a charge of making a threat of mass violence. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said Christopher Caldwell, 21, was driving at speeds in excess of 90 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, and taunting deputies when he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 1-7

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Krispy Wings – 901336 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections

We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Lockdown lifted for Senatobia schools after threatening phone calls

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools were on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school. District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m. All schools immediately...
SENATOBIA, MS

