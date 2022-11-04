Read full article on original website
Ole Miss’ Jared Ivey Looks Ahead to Alabama Matchup
No. 11 Ole Miss junior defensive tackle Jared Ivey met with the media on Tuesday following practice to discuss the upcoming game against No. 10 Alabama. Ivey and his teammates are coming off of a bye weekend, after nine straight weeks of games. The Rebels have three regular season games remaining on the schedule.
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs Arkansas
The Southeastern Conference league announced on Monday the kickoff times for games on Saturday, Nov. 19. That day No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will travel up to Fayetteville, Arkansas and take on the Razorbacks. The Rebels and Hogs will either start at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Kiffin on Taking on No. 10 Alabama
No. 11 Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin met with members of the media on Monday as his team prepares to face the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off of a bye weekend after nine straight games. “It was...
SEC Nation Returns to Oxford as Ole Miss Hosts Alabama
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation presented by Regions, makes a return trip back in Oxford for a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m....
How Alabama matches up with Ole Miss
The sun still came out this week as Alabama heads into another SEC West game against a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide will head to Oxford at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday to face No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s team is coming off an open week and looks quite different from the previous versions.
Donor Credits University of Mississippi Accountancy School for Success
Macione building fund gift demonstrates school’s far-reaching impact. Joe Macione and his family have prospered because his accounting degree from the University of Mississippi gave him the tools necessary to have a successful career. So the Bristol, Tennessee, resident recently decided it was time to help others have the same opportunity for prosperity.
Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community
Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
Courage, Lifting Her Voice: Ole Miss Sophomore Encourages Tough Conversations about Racial Injustice
As part of the 60th anniversary of integration at the University of Mississippi, this is the second of a four-part series based on the themes that are inscribed on the Civil Rights Monument on campus: perseverance, courage, knowledge and opportunity. These student stories reflect the characteristics that James Meredith embodied six decades ago when he enrolled as the university’s first Black student.
UM Professor Granted Visual Artist Fellowship
Kariann Fuqua, instructional assistant professor of art and director of museum studies at the University of Mississippi, has been awarded a highly competitive artist fellowship from the Mississippi Arts Commission, the state’s official grants-making and service agency for the arts. Fuqua received one of just five MAC Visual and...
Bill King: I could have been Jerry Lee’s neighbor
No doubt, you have heard that the rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and country music icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died. Honestly, I was never a huge fan of Mr. Lewis’ music. I do, however, recognize his musical talent and his contribution to the early years of rock ‘n’ roll.
35 voters given paper ballots at Horn Lake poll
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Problems at a DeSoto County, Mississippi polling place led to 35 voters getting paper ballots Tuesday morning. When poll workers arrived at Horn Lake Fire Station No. 3, they say one machine was not plugged in. Poll workers had to figure out the problem. A manager at that location said the […]
Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
Man threatens mass shooting after arrest on I-40, deputies say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested for reckless driving along I-40 last month is also facing a charge of making a threat of mass violence. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said Christopher Caldwell, 21, was driving at speeds in excess of 90 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, and taunting deputies when he was […]
Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 1-7
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Krispy Wings – 901336 […]
County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections
We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
University of Mississippi Police go on social media to dispel rumors of attempted abduction on Ole Miss campus
The University of Mississippi Police Department took to social media on Friday to dispel rumors of an attempted abduction on campus. “We are aware of a rumor circulating our community about an alleged attempted abduction occurring on campus,” the department posted on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon. “UPD was...
Justice for Jay Lee supporters start letter campaign to honor missing Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss — The Campus Walks Apartments are the last place Jimmie “Jay” Lee was seen before being reported missing. Now, more than three months since his disappearance, supporters of the group, “Justice for Jay Lee,” are making sure his name isn’t forgotten. “It’s...
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
Lockdown lifted for Senatobia schools after threatening phone calls
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools were on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school. District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m. All schools immediately...
