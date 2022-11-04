Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local Man Dead After Stabbing
At approximately 11:46 p.m., November 7, 2022, Blackfoot Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street. The caller stated that they thought a person might be injured. Blackfoot Police Officers arrived at one scene and located one adult male victim who had sustained stab wounds....
eastidahonews.com
Woman extricated from vehicle in serious condition after signpost crash
IDAHO FALLS — A woman suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle after a crash on Friday night. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in front of the Happy Chinese Express restaurant at 1060 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls. Police reports show a red...
buckrail.com
Teton Pass: Crash, all lanes blocked, limited visibility
WILSON, Wyo. —Just after chain law level 1 had been issued by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT alerted travelers that all lanes are currently blocked between Jackson and Idaho state line at due to a crash milepost 10. Travelers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers...
eastidahonews.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash with moose on US-20
REXBURG — The Fremont County Coroner has released the name of a man who died Tuesday in a crash on US Highway 20. Coroner Brenda Dye tells EastIdahoNews.com Trandyn Garner, 28, of Rexburg, died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. According to an Idaho State Police news...
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
An early morning traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Bonneville County 40-year-old after she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The post Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
UPDATE: Teton Pass reopened
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has announced the closure of Teton Pass from Wilson to the Idaho State Line due to winter conditions, as of 1:38 p.m. According to WYDOT, the Pass is closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes. The estimated...
Young father killed after crashing into moose on Highway 20
A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal. “The driver broadsided the moose and went off the right shoulder,” reported the Idaho State...
eastidahonews.com
Spike strips deployed to stop driver going 100 mph on Highway 20, police say
IDAHO FALLS — A 45-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged after allegedly speeding 100 miles per hour and not stopping for troopers. Christian Authur Kimbro was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor reckless driving. According to an affidavit of probable cause...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Power restored in Rexburg
REXBURG — Lights are out for 2,732 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Rexburg. The utility said the outage was due to a damaged line, and it began around 8:45 a.m. It estimated power would be restored around 3 p.m. Monday. Idaho Falls Power customers were also dealing with no...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Power and Fiber holding ‘Fill the Ambulance’ food drive
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power and Fiber are once again teaming up with the community to brighten the holidays for households in need during the 2nd annual Fill the Ambulance food drive. Community members are invited to participate on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in...
Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision
A 28-year-old Rexburg man died after hitting a moose Tuesday morning near Ashton. The post Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
Community rallies around young mom following husband's fatal crash with moose
REXBURG — A young mother has been the recipient of much goodwill and generosity following the death of her husband early Tuesday morning. Laura Garner, 26, wants to thank everyone for their kindness and the monetary donations they’ve made to help her and her sons. “I just want to say that it’s an unexpected and appreciated amount of love,” she said. ...
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
eastidahonews.com
Soldiers return home to their families in Idaho after being away for a year
IDAHO FALLS — There was a great deal of happiness and joy near the Idaho Falls Airport Friday as military families were reunited with loved ones. On Friday afternoon, the Idaho Army National Guard brought home nearly 45 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team after a year-long deployment to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls
A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey "The Long Road" and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003. The post Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: All power restored after car hits power pole in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power is at the scene of a downed power line that is affecting over 2,000 customers. City spokesman Eric Grossarth says a vehicle hit a power pole at Grandview Drive and Flightline Drive, knocking out power in the area. He said initial reports indicate...
eastidahonews.com
Mary Virginia (Gini) Rogers
Mary Virginia (Gini) Rogers, “59”, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family, after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. Gini Rogers loved life, her family, and her friends. She had a personality that filled every room she entered....
eastidahonews.com
Woman sentenced for running over stranger she thought was someone else
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else. Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett. Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the...
Mistrial declared in murder case due to COVID exposure
IDAHO FALLS — District Judge Stevan Thompson declared a mistrial Thursday in the murder trial against Jake Eilander. Eilander, his attorneys, and the prosecutors all appeared remotely as the jurors were told their services were no longer required. Thompson informed the jury that the mistrial was due to exposure to COVID-19. He did not say who specifically had been diagnosed with the virus. Eilander did not appear in court Wednesday,...
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
