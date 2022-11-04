ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

KPVI Newschannel 6

Local Man Dead After Stabbing

At approximately 11:46 p.m., November 7, 2022, Blackfoot Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street. The caller stated that they thought a person might be injured. Blackfoot Police Officers arrived at one scene and located one adult male victim who had sustained stab wounds....
BLACKFOOT, ID
buckrail.com

Teton Pass: Crash, all lanes blocked, limited visibility

WILSON, Wyo. —Just after chain law level 1 had been issued by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT alerted travelers that all lanes are currently blocked between Jackson and Idaho state line at due to a crash milepost 10. Travelers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers...
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash with moose on US-20

REXBURG — The Fremont County Coroner has released the name of a man who died Tuesday in a crash on US Highway 20. Coroner Brenda Dye tells EastIdahoNews.com Trandyn Garner, 28, of Rexburg, died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. According to an Idaho State Police news...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

UPDATE: Teton Pass reopened

WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has announced the closure of Teton Pass from Wilson to the Idaho State Line due to winter conditions, as of 1:38 p.m. According to WYDOT, the Pass is closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes. The estimated...
WILSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Young father killed after crashing into moose on Highway 20

A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal. “The driver broadsided the moose and went off the right shoulder,” reported the Idaho State...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Power restored in Rexburg

REXBURG — Lights are out for 2,732 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Rexburg. The utility said the outage was due to a damaged line, and it began around 8:45 a.m. It estimated power would be restored around 3 p.m. Monday. Idaho Falls Power customers were also dealing with no...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Soldiers return home to their families in Idaho after being away for a year

IDAHO FALLS — There was a great deal of happiness and joy near the Idaho Falls Airport Friday as military families were reunited with loved ones. On Friday afternoon, the Idaho Army National Guard brought home nearly 45 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team after a year-long deployment to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls

A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey "The Long Road" and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003. The post Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mary Virginia (Gini) Rogers

Mary Virginia (Gini) Rogers, “59”, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family, after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. Gini Rogers loved life, her family, and her friends. She had a personality that filled every room she entered....
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman sentenced for running over stranger she thought was someone else

IDAHO FALLS – A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else. Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett. Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mistrial declared in murder case due to COVID exposure

IDAHO FALLS — District Judge Stevan Thompson declared a mistrial Thursday in the murder trial against Jake Eilander. Eilander, his attorneys, and the prosecutors all appeared remotely as the jurors were told their services were no longer required. Thompson informed the jury that the mistrial was due to exposure to COVID-19. He did not say who specifically had been diagnosed with the virus. Eilander did not appear in court Wednesday,...
hhsknightlynews.com

Man Drowns in Snake River

A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

