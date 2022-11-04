Person dies after arriving at Nashville hospital with gunshot wound
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Nashville after a shooting victim died at the hospital Friday.
Metro Police confirmed with News 2 they received an emergency call from TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center about a shooting around noon on Friday, Nov. 4.
Police said a male with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Southern Hills alive, but he later died.
According to officials, detectives are currently searching for a crime scene.
No additional information has been released about this incident.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
