Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Education advocate Tyrone Winfrey remembered for elevating Detroit, students
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Schools Community District and the city have lost a man who dedicated his life to giving both a brighter future. Tyrone Winfrey died on Saturday at age 63. Winfrey started Le Tour Detroit, a tour company that taught visitors about famous people from...
Tv20detroit.com
MI boy who plays saxophone for first responders hosting special performance for veterans
(WXYZ) — The local boy who made headlines playing the saxophone every Friday morning for first responders at the Farmington Hills city complex is hosting a special event for veterans this Friday. The special performance by 13-year-old Oliver Strickfaden is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Farmington Hills Police...
Tv20detroit.com
City of Detroit says morning polling issue was 'harmless data error' and has been resolved
(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit said confusion this morning regarding in-person voters getting a message saying they voted absentee was a "harmless data error." According to the city's elections department and the Michigan Secretary of State's office, election inspectors at some Detroit voting precincts this morning got a message on the e-pollbook screen that said "ballot # has already been issued as Absentee Voter Ballot."
Tv20detroit.com
Wayne County judge dismisses Karamo lawsuit over absentee ballots
(WXYZ) — A Wayne County Circuit Court judge has dismissed Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo’s lawsuit requesting a preliminary injunction that would force Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain an absentee ballot at the Detroit City Clerk’s Office. Plaintiffs' Brief and Request for...
Tv20detroit.com
Children's garden fundraising to build learning center on city's east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local nonprofit is fundraising to build a learning center on Detroit's east side. Launched in 2010 as a community garden, Eden Gardens' Community Association (EGCA) is located on Glenfield St. near Roseberry Ave. on the city's east side. Their goal was to improve the lives of children in the neighborhood and break down barriers to success through education and enrichment.
Tv20detroit.com
How are communities stepping up security for poll workers & voters on Election Day?
(WXYZ) — False election fraud speculations have persisted following the 2020 presidential election, forcing city clerks across the state to tighten up their defenses. The State of Michigan gave $8 million to municipalities to make sure the election is safe & secure, but how was that money spent? We took a look.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Heading into the 30s overnight.
Tonight: A few clouds with a low of 36°. A total lunar eclipse occurs from 5:16am until 6:41am in the western sky. Wind: NE 5 mph. Election Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 54°. Wind: ENE 10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and 62. Wind:...
Tv20detroit.com
Searching for the killer: Nataja Boleware's Family Continues To Fight To Find Out Who Her Killer Is
DETROIT — When asked what kind of person her granddaughter was, Nataja Boleware's grandma chose a story over an adjective. She told 7 Action News about a time she driving with a then very young Nataja; "and she saw a man getting pulled out of the garbage, she said ‘Grandma, pull over!' She gave the man her food, that’s the type of person she was, if she could help you she would, and she was helping a friend when this happened."
Tv20detroit.com
Local grassroots organization goes door to door to encourage voter turnout
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A final push to energize voters in Detroit is the mission of a grassroots organization made up of people from all walks of life including our youth. With one day until the election, they’re committed to improving turnout. They spent Monday on Detroit’s west side stressing the importance of making your vote count.
Comments / 0