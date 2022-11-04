ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

City of Detroit says morning polling issue was 'harmless data error' and has been resolved

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit said confusion this morning regarding in-person voters getting a message saying they voted absentee was a "harmless data error." According to the city's elections department and the Michigan Secretary of State's office, election inspectors at some Detroit voting precincts this morning got a message on the e-pollbook screen that said "ballot # has already been issued as Absentee Voter Ballot."
Wayne County judge dismisses Karamo lawsuit over absentee ballots

(WXYZ) — A Wayne County Circuit Court judge has dismissed Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo’s lawsuit requesting a preliminary injunction that would force Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain an absentee ballot at the Detroit City Clerk’s Office. Plaintiffs' Brief and Request for...
Children's garden fundraising to build learning center on city's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local nonprofit is fundraising to build a learning center on Detroit's east side. Launched in 2010 as a community garden, Eden Gardens' Community Association (EGCA) is located on Glenfield St. near Roseberry Ave. on the city's east side. Their goal was to improve the lives of children in the neighborhood and break down barriers to success through education and enrichment.
Detroit Weather: Heading into the 30s overnight.

Tonight: A few clouds with a low of 36°. A total lunar eclipse occurs from 5:16am until 6:41am in the western sky. Wind: NE 5 mph. Election Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 54°. Wind: ENE 10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and 62. Wind:...
Searching for the killer: Nataja Boleware's Family Continues To Fight To Find Out Who Her Killer Is

DETROIT — When asked what kind of person her granddaughter was, Nataja Boleware's grandma chose a story over an adjective. She told 7 Action News about a time she driving with a then very young Nataja; "and she saw a man getting pulled out of the garbage, she said ‘Grandma, pull over!' She gave the man her food, that’s the type of person she was, if she could help you she would, and she was helping a friend when this happened."
Local grassroots organization goes door to door to encourage voter turnout

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A final push to energize voters in Detroit is the mission of a grassroots organization made up of people from all walks of life including our youth. With one day until the election, they’re committed to improving turnout. They spent Monday on Detroit’s west side stressing the importance of making your vote count.
