SFGate
‘Dune’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Casts Travis Fimmel
The show is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Per the official logline, the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”
Chris Evans Discovers Jeremy Strong Got Offered the Role of Steve Rogers’ Body in ‘Captain America’: ‘Oh No!’
Chris Evans joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers/Captain America in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but it was only the actor’s face that fans saw in the first act of the movie. To show a younger Steve Rogers before he is injected with a serum that turns him into a muscular superhero, the VFX team put Evans’ face on the body of a much scrawnier actor. It turns out that actor could’ve been none other than Jeremy Strong had he not turned down the “role.”
Rihanna Scores First Top 10 Single in Five Years With ‘Black Panther’ Track, While Taylor Swift Keeps No. 1 Spot (and Plenty of Others)
Rihanna has scored her 32nd top 10 single — and her first in five years — with “Lift Me Up,” the first track to emerge from Marvel’s blockbuster sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The song debuts at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.
‘Good Night Oppy’ Filmmaker Ryan White on Recreating Famous Mars Landing: ‘It’s Our Action Scene’
Documentary filmmaker Ryan White calls his latest project, “Good Night Oppy,”(in theaters now and streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 23) his “COVID baby” because this was the one project he could work on during the pandemic when all his other projects got shut down.
