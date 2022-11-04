ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College Football Bowl Projections 2022: TCU Horned Frogs on a Trajectory for the Fiesta Bowl

College football Week 10 played havoc with the projections for bowl season. After several weeks of continuity at the top of college football, everything is wide open, and it legitimately feels likes anything could happen between now and the end of the month. The result is a set of college football bowl projections for the 2022 season that includes some mouthwatering matchups.
Get this FanDuel Maryland promo for a $100 pre-reg bonus, 3 months NBA League Pass

With only weeks remaining before Maryland begins accepting online sports bets, an exciting FanDuel Maryland promo is offering a pre-registration bonus. This page’s links will help interested parties sign-up and collect this FanDuel promo today. FanDuel Sportsbook. MARYLAND. GET THE BONUS!. MARYLAND PRE-REGISTRATION. + 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS!
Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More

Ohio (-1.5) Ohio (-125); Miami (OH) (+105) QB Kurtis Rourke, Ohio ($10,600) QB Aveon Smith, Miami ($8,400) QB Brett Gabbert, Miami ($8,400) RB Sieh Bangura, Ohio ($8,800) RB Jake Neatherton, Ohio ($6,500) RB Keyon Mozee, Miami (6,000) RB Tyre Shelton, Miami ($5,900) RB Nolan McCormick, Ohio ($5,300) RB Kevin Davis,...
Which College Football Teams Remain Undefeated After Week 10?

Then there were four. College Football Week 10 saw a contest billed as the game of the season end one team’s hopes of going undefeated through the course of the 2022 campaign while another were steam-rolled in South Bend. Which teams survived another week of college football thrills and...
Giant target trying to schedule visit to Duke

At the end of September, the Duke basketball program landed among the 10 finalists for St. Rita High School (Ill.) center James Brown, along with Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, UNC, and Wisconsin. There hasn't been much chatter about Duke's ...
East-West Shrine Bowl Invites 2023

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl invites have officially started to arrive for the annual collegiate all-star game. The Shrine Bowl is poised to be a top destination for big-name 2023 NFL draft prospects over the course of the lead-up to April’s annual player selection meeting for the NFL. East-West...
College Football Playoff Predictions Week 11: Georgia Bulldogs Deal With Disrespect By Destroying Tennessee

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings raised plenty of questions, caused plenty of controversy, and left some fans in a furious frenzy. Ahead of the second set of rankings, we’ve put together our College Football Playoff predictions, casting our eyes into our crystal ball and attempting to decipher what the “final four” might look like ahead of Week 11 of the 2022 college football season.
Top 25 College Football Power Rankings Week 11: Georgia, TCU, and LSU Highlight the Pack

And then there were four. Only four undefeated teams remain following College Football Week 10. Clemson and Tennessee fell, and neither of their losses was particularly competitive. As a result, the College Football Power Rankings received yet another makeover. But this time, the playoff bracket has become a bit clearer.

