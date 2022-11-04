Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Local matchups in the 2022 LHSAA High School Football Playoffs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 LHSAA football playoffs begin Friday, November 10. Here are the matchups for all SWLA teams in the Bi-District round. #4 Southside: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round. Division II (Non-Select) #1 Iowa: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round. #24 Pearl River...
Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m. In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in...
Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
Vernon Parish lifts burn ban
Vernon, LA (KPLC) - The parish-wide burn ban was effectively lifted. The burn ban was put into place on Sept. 30, 2022.
Tiger Woods at Coushatta for son’s tournament in Kinder
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Golfing legend Tiger Woods is in Louisiana for the Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship being held at Koasati Pines at Coushatta, in Kinder. Woods is at the tournament to play an unusual role for the 15-time major winner; caddie, as his son Charlie is competing in the National Championship which teed off on Monday.
Calcasieu Parish lifts burn ban
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has lifted the burn ban for all Calcasieu Parish residents. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury issued the burn ban on Oct. 13 due to lack of rain and severe drought conditions.
McNeese Men’s Basketball starts 2022-23 season with a dominate win vs. Champion Christian
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese men’s basketball team got their 2022-23 season started on Monday night at the Legacy Center as they hosted the Champion Christian Tigers. The Cowboys entered the season with sophomore forward Christian Shumate getting named to the Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Southland Conference First Team, and against the Tigers, Shumate would have his way.
Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of conversations and debates, Election Day is finally here and Lake Area residents are taking full advantage of their right to vote. They joined voters across the country who headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote. Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court...
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 7, 2022. Randy Lewis Young, 55, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Kevin Chase Hannie, 40, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse.
McNeese breaks four game losing streak against Eastern Illinois
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys hosted the Eastern Illinois Panthers for an out of conference game Saturday night. Starting things off, the Cowboys got on the board first with a 39-yard field goal by Garrison Smith, bringing the score to 3-0 Cowboys. On their next possession, the...
VETERANS DAY: Share a photo of your veteran
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Veterans Day is Friday. Share a photo of your veteran with us HERE.
New Orleans real estate developer invest in vacant Downtown Lake Charles building
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Change is coming to Downtown Lake Charles as a vacant space on Ryan Street will soon be redeveloped. Some Downtown businesses have sat empty since Hurricane Laura, but 710 Ryan Street now faces a new fate. “We understand what it’s like to have to be...
Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixth annual Battle of the Bows event took place in Jennings on Saturday, November 5. The event was created as a way to keep the Cajun music culture alive promoting all aspects of the music and Cajun heritage. Each year a legendary Cajun fiddle...
CPSO: Intoxicated driver fired at stranger, his car at August Dr. park
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a stranger, disabling his car and stealing from the car at a local park, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a park on August Drive around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5...
SOWELA Spotlight: Spring 2023 informational session
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve been thinking about a career change for 2023, director of recruitment and career services Joseph Lavergne says SOWELA Technical Community College may be where you want to start. SOWELA will be holding an informational session on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m....
Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of recording someone in a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, on Nov. 3 after an investigation...
Southwest Louisiana heads to the polls for election day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Voters across the country head to the polls today for midterm elections. While control of the House and the Senate hang in the balance, there are also a lot of local races on everyone’s ballot. Clerk of Court Lynn Jones says turnout to the...
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
