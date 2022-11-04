ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Local matchups in the 2022 LHSAA High School Football Playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 LHSAA football playoffs begin Friday, November 10. Here are the matchups for all SWLA teams in the Bi-District round. #4 Southside: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round. Division II (Non-Select) #1 Iowa: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round. #24 Pearl River...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m. In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Tiger Woods at Coushatta for son’s tournament in Kinder

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Golfing legend Tiger Woods is in Louisiana for the Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship being held at Koasati Pines at Coushatta, in Kinder. Woods is at the tournament to play an unusual role for the 15-time major winner; caddie, as his son Charlie is competing in the National Championship which teed off on Monday.
KINDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish lifts burn ban

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has lifted the burn ban for all Calcasieu Parish residents. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury issued the burn ban on Oct. 13 due to lack of rain and severe drought conditions.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
McNeese Men’s Basketball starts 2022-23 season with a dominate win vs. Champion Christian

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese men’s basketball team got their 2022-23 season started on Monday night at the Legacy Center as they hosted the Champion Christian Tigers. The Cowboys entered the season with sophomore forward Christian Shumate getting named to the Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Southland Conference First Team, and against the Tigers, Shumate would have his way.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of conversations and debates, Election Day is finally here and Lake Area residents are taking full advantage of their right to vote. They joined voters across the country who headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote. Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 7, 2022. Randy Lewis Young, 55, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Kevin Chase Hannie, 40, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
McNeese breaks four game losing streak against Eastern Illinois

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys hosted the Eastern Illinois Panthers for an out of conference game Saturday night. Starting things off, the Cowboys got on the board first with a 39-yard field goal by Garrison Smith, bringing the score to 3-0 Cowboys. On their next possession, the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixth annual Battle of the Bows event took place in Jennings on Saturday, November 5. The event was created as a way to keep the Cajun music culture alive promoting all aspects of the music and Cajun heritage. Each year a legendary Cajun fiddle...
JENNINGS, LA
SOWELA Spotlight: Spring 2023 informational session

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve been thinking about a career change for 2023, director of recruitment and career services Joseph Lavergne says SOWELA Technical Community College may be where you want to start. SOWELA will be holding an informational session on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of recording someone in a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, on Nov. 3 after an investigation...
SULPHUR, LA
Southwest Louisiana heads to the polls for election day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Voters across the country head to the polls today for midterm elections. While control of the House and the Senate hang in the balance, there are also a lot of local races on everyone’s ballot. Clerk of Court Lynn Jones says turnout to the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

