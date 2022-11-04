Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Golfing legend Tiger Woods is in Louisiana for the Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship being held at Koasati Pines at Coushatta, in Kinder. Woods is at the tournament to play an unusual role for the 15-time major winner; caddie, as his son Charlie is competing in the National Championship which teed off on Monday.

