NOLA.com
A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe
The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
wbrz.com
Tiger Band featured in new song, video that artists hope will be new game day anthem
BATON ROUGE - Lake Charles zydeco musician Sean Ardoin says the 'LSU Chant Song' is the next Tiger anthem. The song is featured on his album Full Circle—named because Ardoin returns to his roots as a Tiger Band member. His band Kreole Rock and Roll collaborated with about half...
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
an17.com
Ronald Michael Chapoton
Ronald Michael Chapoton passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 79. He was born on Monday, October 4, 1943, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Eura and Wallace Chapoton. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ronald graduated from Nicholls High School in New Orleans and went on to graduate from Tulane University with a BS in Finance, where he played football and then earned an MBA from UNO. He was a financial planner where he served clients and friends for more than 40 years. Ronald was a huge fan of Tulane football, active in all things political, and a passionate history buff. Later in life, he found joy in a new hobby of watching and taking care of purple martins Most of all, Ronald loved spending time with his family and friends; especially his 5 grandchildren, where he attended numerous sporting events, dance recitals, school functions, and weekends at paw-paw's.
an17.com
Larry M. Spring
A resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Heritage Healthcare in Hammond, LA. He was born February 1, 1947 in Independence, LA and was 75 years of age. He is survived by his 2 sons, Doug Spring and wife Jolie and Steven Spring; 2 grandchildren, Heidi Jo Spring and Wyatt Spring; 2 sisters, Barbara Gatewood and Patricia Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Milliage Dewitt Spring and Willie Lucille Lewis Spring; sister, Ethel Wesley; and 2 brothers, Jay Spring and Edward Spring. Graveside Services will be held at Spring Cemetery, Amite, LA at 11:00AM Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Stephen Hebert. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Jeffrey G. Harper, Jr.
Jeffrey Glenn Harper was born in Memphis, TN on April 12, 1989 and passed away November 3, 2022. Jeffrey was a loving man of many skills and talents and could out fish anyone. He absolutely loved his parents who meant the world to them. But above anything he was an amazing father to his son Ian Harper. Ian was his most proud accomplishment, his best friend, and the one he looked up to, even though he was younger. Jeffery was an amazing person and friend to all that knew him. He had the ability to crack a joke that would brighten anyone’s day. To know Jeffrey was to love him. He will forever be missed and loved by all that knew him.
an17.com
Karl "Bear" Boyer
Karl Boyer (Bear) passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 in Covington, LA. He was born on November 11, 1938 in Staples, MN to Roy Boyer and Garnette Jensen Boyer. Karl is survived by his wife, Marianne Drumm Boyer; his daughter, Karen Boyer Duplantis (Maury), his sister Yvonne Boyer, and his grandsons Karl Duplantis, Hal Duplantis, and Reese Duplantis. He is also survived by Maury’s sister Suzie Hodge, faithful friend James Alarie, and constant canine companion, Crockett.
an17.com
Randy Wayne Culler
Randy Wayne Culler passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, surrounded by his family, at his residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 73. He was born on Monday, August 29, 1949, in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Randy is survived...
NOLA.com
Celebration in the Oaks will include both a driving tour AND a walking tour in 2022
City Park’s holiday lighting extravaganza Celebration in the Oaks will begin glowing on Thanksgiving (Nov 24). For the first time in 18 years, the popular attraction will include both a driving tour amid lighted displays scattered across the south end of the park, plus displays in the New Orleans Botanical Garden accessible by foot.
an17.com
Idell Peek Booty Edwards
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at The Lodge in Amite, LA. She was born December 18, 1932, in Amite, LA and was 89 years of age. She is survived by her brother, Roddy Braddy; son, Jewel Clyde Booty, Jr.(Diane); daughter, Anita Esch(Danny); son-in-law, Thomas Doty; 5 grandchildren, Steven Esch(Jennifer), Clyde Booty, III(Barbara), Tasha Tate(Dale), Amy Cooley(Randy) and Shane Doty; great-grandchildren, Savannah Scariano(Cody), Jay Booty, Parker Esch, Brody Tate, Carson Booty(Stephanie), Lauren Esch, Drew Tate, Chloe Guidry(Randy). Preceded in death by her husband, James W. Edwards; daughter, Betty Doty; grandson, Ryan Foy; parents, Harvey Peek and Addie Braddy; sisters, Ernestine Cutrer, Emma Lambert, Helen Ridgedell, Cora Braddy and Inez Peek; brothers, Howard, Charlie, Harvey, James and Sammy. Pallbearers are Steven Esch, Parker Esch, Cody Scariano, Brody Tate, Drew Tate, Shane Doty, and Dale Tate. Honorary Pallbearers are Clyde Booty, III, Jay Booty, and Carson Booty. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6:00PM until 9:00PM on Tuesday and from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at New Jerusalem United Pentecostal Church. Religious Services at New Jerusalem United Pentecostal Church at 11:00AM on Wednesday. Interment New Jerusalem United Pentecostal Cemetery, Bolivar, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
WBB: Southeastern opens season with victory over LSUA
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team defeated the LSUA Lady Generals in the University Center Monday evening at the season opener in Hammond, America. Southeastern won the tip off and started out solid with an early basket by Hailey Giaratano. The Lady Lions dominated...
WDSU
New Orleans EMS uses unique lifesaving technique for 100th time Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans EMS administered blood to a woman shot on Bourbon Street Sunday morning while she was still in the street. They say this is a rare ability for EMS services across the country and saves lives. Thomas Mauro was the paramedic who gave her...
Acadiana Table
Louisiana Oyster Loaf
With one bite of this classic New Orleans recipe – Louisiana Oyster Loaf – I am transported back to a long ago time when simplicity reigned in Creole cooking. It is a basic recipe that elevates Louisiana oysters to spiritual heights. For a born and bred Louisiana boy,...
an17.com
Marjorie Anthon Edwards
On November 3, 2022 Marjorie Anthon Edwards, at the age of seventy-five, left us to await the Resurrection. We hope in that day. She was a lifetime member of the Blood River Church of God where she led worship and taught many Sunday School classes. She loved raising her children, and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and play. Her smile was infectious and rarely left her face, even during the hard times.
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
an17.com
Edna M. Seal Mizell
Edna M. Seal Mizell, 72, resident of Bogalusa, La passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in Bogalusa, LA. She was born in Bogalusa, on November 30, 1949 to the late Edward W. and Dorothy Wilson Seal. She was a member of First Church here in Bogalusa, LA, volunteered as a Pink Lady here at the hospital, and taught Sunday School. She was a very Christian lady and her greatest love was for her children and grandchildren.
an17.com
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: November 7-13, 2022
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s basketball teams open their respective 2022-23 seasons, while the football and volleyball teams celebrate Senior Day during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lions and Lady Lions open the hoops campaign with a doubleheader Monday in the...
an17.com
Jenell Forbes Dillon
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Friday morning November 4, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She worked at Finch’s Flowers in Franklinton for 33 years and continued her love for flowers throughout the rest of her life. Jenell also worked at West Brothers clothing store in Franklinton and the box and bag factory in Bogalusa for a time. She was a member of Cornerstone Church that loved quilting, sewing and reading in her spare time. Jenell was always quick to pick with her family when she needed help. “Houston, we have a problem!”
NOLA.com
For $3.3M+, live in a piece of French Quarter history in this 1841 mansion
Live in a piece of history in this French Quarter home, with a fascinating centurieslong lineage and beautiful architecture, all for $3,350,000. The Sindos-Latorre-Boucvalt House lies in a quiet section the Vieux Carre at 1025 St. Louis St. The property, originally acquired in 1785 by Louison Cheval, a free woman...
an17.com
Rumble strips planned on Rufus Bankston, Wardline, Sisters Road this week
HAMMOND—Rumble strips will be installed on Rufus Bankston, Wardline Road, and Sisters Road in the next several days. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the RPC contractor will be installing rumble strips on these heavily-traveled roads during the week of Nov. 7. Crews will continue to work on temporary striping of Sisters Road during the same period.
