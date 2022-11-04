Jeffrey Glenn Harper was born in Memphis, TN on April 12, 1989 and passed away November 3, 2022. Jeffrey was a loving man of many skills and talents and could out fish anyone. He absolutely loved his parents who meant the world to them. But above anything he was an amazing father to his son Ian Harper. Ian was his most proud accomplishment, his best friend, and the one he looked up to, even though he was younger. Jeffery was an amazing person and friend to all that knew him. He had the ability to crack a joke that would brighten anyone’s day. To know Jeffrey was to love him. He will forever be missed and loved by all that knew him.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO