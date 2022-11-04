ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Thunder Lose Road Battle With Detroit Pistons, 112-103

Oklahoma City squared off with their eastern conference counterparts, the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena to mark the tenth game played on their schedule. The Thunder would lose their fifth game of the season, 103-112, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring an efficient 33 and despite holding the Pistons to 41.9% shooting.
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks

Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
Atlanta Radio Station Questions Trae Young’s Role on Hawks

We are less than a month into the NBA season, and hot takes are already at playoff levels. It is safe to say the Atlanta Hawks front office's big gamble on trading for Dejounte Murray has already proven to be a success. The Hawks are 7-3 and just took down...
