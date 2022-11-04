ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What is California’s favorite movie theater candy?

By Manny Gomez
FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Candy is one of the main snacks people look for before filling in a theater. Some have even found creative ways to mix them with their popcorn, ice cream, or even nachos (no judgment here).

With November 4 being National Candy Day, we wondered, what was California’s favorite movie candy?

Thanks to Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest movie theater companies, we have some information on what are some of this country’s most beloved movie theater candies. They used 2022 concessions data across their 320 U.S. theaters to give us insight into what sweets people are eating during their movies.

According to their data, moviegoers in California’s go-to movie theater candy are Red Vines. They are sometimes referred to as red licorice despite the fact that they don’t have any licorice. Their popularity in California and some of the surrounding west coast states could be because it is manufactured in Union City, California by the American Licorice Company.

While Red Vines is dominant in six states on the west coast, the most popular movie theater candy in 13 states is Peanut M&M’s dominating the southwest and some of the east coast.

Personally, this writer’s must-haves while watching a movie in theaters are M&M’s (regular) and Sour Patch Kids.

