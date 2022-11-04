ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mays Landing, NJ

Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts

Showcase, the trendy retailer with six stores in New Jersey that are already open or are opening soon has put out its list of trendy holiday gifts. Believe it or not, all the items on the list are available at Showcase!. The items are from various categories like toys, beauty...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Have You Seen The Guy Playing Violin Outside Acme In Mays Landing, NJ?

It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before. I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
South Jersey Dialect Is Unique: Is it ‘Saturday’ or ‘Saturdee’

Trenton = Tren-in Atlantic City = Lantic City. South Jersey basically has its own English Language. You can travel the whole state of New Jersey in less than 250 miles. Yet, along the way, when you listen to people speak in different parts of the state … especially South Jersey versus North Jersey … close your eyes, and you’ll feel that you have entered a different part of America.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hike the Actual Stairway to Heaven in New Jersey

New Jersey isn’t known for its vast array of landscapes. People don’t travel to the Garden State to bask in the beauty of glacier-peaked mountains or deep red canyons. There aren’t lush rainforests or wetlands filled with a variety of wildlife. However, there is one place in particular known for its scenic beauty. If you haven’t visited the Stairway to Heaven, NJ, it’s time to put it on your list. Let’s take a closer look!
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Northfield NJ
