Michigan State

Rising flu cases put US on verge of triple epidemic

DENVER, Colorado — Health officials have officially declared this flu season an epidemic, which means there could be a triple epidemic situation in the future— with flu, RSV and COVID. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. is seeing its highest flu hospitalization rates for this...
VIRGINIA STATE
Nessel requests FDA approval for OTC birth control pill

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is requesting the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to issue an approval for the nation’s first over-the-counter pill for birth control. In a joint letter signed by Nessel and 20 other attorneys general, the coalition says the pill’s approval...
MICHIGAN STATE
LARA accepting applications for $23M MI Child Care Grant

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is currently accepting grant applications from child care programs wishing to start or grow their initiatives by the end of next year. The state says it is offering a total of $23 million under the MI Future...
MICHIGAN STATE
Whitmer, Dixon make final appeal to voters ahead of election

(WXYZ) — Michigan gubernatorial candidates Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon made last-minute appeals to undecided voters. Whitmer spoke in East Lansing Monday night. “We got about 26 hours, and now is that time to make your voices heard at the ballot box but also with...
MICHIGAN STATE
What's on the minds of metro Detroit voters ahead of Tuesday's election?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan's midterm election is just days away. And there's a lot on the ballot - from Michigan governor, to state attorney general, congressional seats, school boards, judgeships and much more. And then there's the 3 statewide ballot proposals voters will decide on covering issues like abortion,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. The ceremony included representatives of the...
BARRE, MA
VIDEO: Total lunar eclipse visible from metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Early Tuesday morning we got to see a total lunar eclipse in metro Detroit!. It started after 4 a.m. Tuesday when the partial lunar eclipse began, but the total eclipse lasted for nearly an hour and a half, starting at 5:16 a.m. and lasting until 6:41 a.m..
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County. According to the Michigan Lottery, the Michigan player matched five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize. The ticket was reportedly bought at the Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road in Stanwood, south of Big Rapids.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

