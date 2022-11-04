ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theforestscout.com

A dying language lives on at LFHS

Mrs. Ariel Landvick won the Farrand Baker Illinois Latin Teacher of the Year award last month, which again brought positive attention to the long-standing program here. Despite the success, the program is facing the same problems seen in Latin programs across the state and country. In recent years, schools in...
VERNON HILLS, IL
trapezeonline.com

Free lunches now off the table

Some students at Oak Park and River Forest high school reported difficulty paying for lunch now that the federal government’s free lunch program has ended, but options are available for students unable to pay. During the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided waivers to schools that secured free...
OAK PARK, IL
Lashaunta Moore

CTA is hiring Full-time Bus Operators

The full-time position is among many job openings CTA is looking to fill. If you're searching for a new job, you might want to look at Chicago Transit Authority's career page. The transportation company is searching for new employees to fill openings, with the latest being a full-time bus operator.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Politics on the menu at these eateries

There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Liver transplant patient travels across the world to Chicago for life-saving surgery

CHICAGO - A Chicago hospital is getting worldwide recognition for its organ transplant program. Patients travel from around the globe to receive life-saving treatment at Northwestern Medicine. One of those patients is Mohamad Alhosani. In 2021, Alhosani received a liver cancer diagnosis. His treatment mandated an organ transplant. His home...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More

With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Hickory Farms opens temporary pop-up store in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (November 6, 2022) – Saturday, November 5, marked the grand opening of a new Hickory Farms store in Lansing. Located at 17643 Torrence Avenue, in what was once a Wolf Camera shop, Hickory Farms is a pop-up store, occupying the space only during the holiday shopping season.
LANSING, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy