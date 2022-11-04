Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
theforestscout.com
A dying language lives on at LFHS
Mrs. Ariel Landvick won the Farrand Baker Illinois Latin Teacher of the Year award last month, which again brought positive attention to the long-standing program here. Despite the success, the program is facing the same problems seen in Latin programs across the state and country. In recent years, schools in...
With $8M donation, Chicago nonprofit hopes to address poverty within disabled community
It was a surprise when Karen Tamley — President and CEO of Access Living of Metro Chicago — heard from MacKenzie Scott. The philanthropist has given the organization the largest donation it’s ever gotten from an individual donor.
trapezeonline.com
Free lunches now off the table
Some students at Oak Park and River Forest high school reported difficulty paying for lunch now that the federal government’s free lunch program has ended, but options are available for students unable to pay. During the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided waivers to schools that secured free...
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus Operators
The full-time position is among many job openings CTA is looking to fill. If you're searching for a new job, you might want to look at Chicago Transit Authority's career page. The transportation company is searching for new employees to fill openings, with the latest being a full-time bus operator.
Amaze Light Festival Tinley Park returns
The Amaze Light Festival is the country's largest light show and immersive holiday experience.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Politics on the menu at these eateries
There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Tripledemic, Masking Recommendations
With concerns over a so-called "tripledemic" hitting the U.S., including in Illinois, what can you do to protect yourself?. Cases of RSV and flu are rising in many places, including the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. COVID, Flu, RSV: Here...
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
fox32chicago.com
Liver transplant patient travels across the world to Chicago for life-saving surgery
CHICAGO - A Chicago hospital is getting worldwide recognition for its organ transplant program. Patients travel from around the globe to receive life-saving treatment at Northwestern Medicine. One of those patients is Mohamad Alhosani. In 2021, Alhosani received a liver cancer diagnosis. His treatment mandated an organ transplant. His home...
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
NBC Chicago
Didier Farms, a Favorite Suburban Halloween Outing, is Permanently Closing
Suburban families who had made a tradition out of visiting Didier Farms in Lake County around Halloween didn't realize their 2022 trip to the farm's annual Pumpkinfest would be their last. According to a note posted on Thursday to the farm's Facebook page, Didier Farms has officially closed for good.
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago
PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
NBC Chicago
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More
With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
Could Chicago suburbs flip recently-redrawn House districts to red?
In Chicago's suburbs, there are three hotly-contested House races and the candidates have been spending heavily on ads to get their word out.
Historic Damen Silos to be sold for $6.5 million
Governor JB Pritkzer has announced the sale of the historic Damen Silos as part of the governor’s plan to reduce operating expenses. Four bids came in with the minimum required bid at $3.25 million.
Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
thelansingjournal.com
Hickory Farms opens temporary pop-up store in Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (November 6, 2022) – Saturday, November 5, marked the grand opening of a new Hickory Farms store in Lansing. Located at 17643 Torrence Avenue, in what was once a Wolf Camera shop, Hickory Farms is a pop-up store, occupying the space only during the holiday shopping season.
