Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
battlelakereview.com
ABE CC Ran In Section 6 Meet, Froemming Sets School Record
The ABE CC team ran the Section 6A Meet in Staples tonight (October 28). It was a beautiful night for a race and the team ran well.
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
battlelakereview.com
OTC Bulldog Gridmen Head For Section Champ Title
The Bulldogs opened their 2022 playoffs with a 33-22 victory Tuesday night in Henning. The Bulldogs got on the board first with a 9-yard touchdown run from Jack Mekalson. vs. Pine River-Backus, October 29 OTC 27 • PRB 7 The Bulldogs traveled to Pine River Saturday to take on the Pine River-Backus Tigers in the Section 6A playoffs.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Temporarily Closed Sign Now Up at Favorite Store in Rochester
One of the saddest sights in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin just popped up in Rochester, Minnesota on North Broadway. The reason why it is sad is that it means that the freezing cold winter is just around the corner. A True Sign That Winter Is Coming Just Showed Up...
battlelakereview.com
Doris Butcher – Henning, MN
Funeral Services were for Doris Butcher age 87, of Henning, Minnesota Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Water’s Edge Church in Henning, Minnesota with Pastor Jeremiah Rice officiating. Congregational hymns were accompanied by Linda Bjorklund. Pallbearers were Doris’ grandchildren. Doris was laid to rest in Girard Union Cemetery near Henning, Minnesota. Doris Jane Henderson was born June 18, 1935 in Oak Valley Township of rural Hewitt, Minnesota. Her parents were the late Rueben and Charlotte (Dilly) Henderson. She attended Country School District #123 in Henning Township but miss-ed almost an entire year when her family was quarantined with diphtheria. Doris graduated from Henning High School with the Class of 1954. Doris was united in marriage to Darol Clinton Butcher June 5, 1954 at the First Baptist Church in Henning, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with five children. They made their first home in Lawton, Oklahoma where Darol served in the United States Army. Upon his discharge, they made their home in rural Henning, Minnesota where they farmed on what became known as “Butcher’s Corner”. Doris was employed at Kimber’s Café and later at the Henning Nursing Home where she worked for 25 years. After retirement, they enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona. They served as tour guides at the Picket Post House in Superior until it closed. They then moved to Apache Junction and enjoyed winters with friends, her sister and brother-in-law. She loved riding snowmobile, reading, quilting, sew-ing and gardening. She made sure her children and grandchildren each got a quilt she had made. And she loved raising cucumbers and giving them to family and friends. She was active in her church and served as a leader for a girls group, on the women’s board and on the mission board. She traveled twice to our sister church in Khudyaki, Ukraine and helped with various ministries while there and then enjoyed vacationing in England on the way home. July 13, 2013 Darol passed away. Doris continued living in Henning. October 18, 2022 Doris passed away at her home at 87 years of age. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Preceding Doris in death were her parents, Rueben and Charlotte; her husband, Darol; son, Ronald; grandson: Jeremy Grewe; brothers: Maurice, Marvin and Merle; and sister, Bernice. Doris is survived by her daughter, Dorothy (Roger) Heschke of Henning; sons: Allen (Barb) Butcher of Isanti, Terry (Pat) Butcher of Fergus Falls and David Butcher of Henning; grandchildren: Nathan Heschke, Danielle Heschke, Kristin (Justin) Love, Nicholas Butcher, Cody (Jaci) Butcher, Cory (Mikala) Grewe, Katrina (Ed) Cramer, Jamie (Rachel) Butcher, Tammy (Doug) Raab, Shane Butcher and Zach Butcher; 13 great-grandchildren; sister: Alice (Ed) Long of Bozeman, Montana; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and a host of friends. Please visit www.karvone nfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Doris’ Tribute Wall. Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Fun-eral & Cremation Service of Henning, Minnesota.
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
battlelakereview.com
The Thrill Of Their First Deer Shot
Jonah Lill of Battle Lake hunted during the state’s Youth Deer Hunt Season and shot a doe. Congrats!
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
willmarradio.com
Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
thriftyminnesota.com
Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan
Stock up on men’s and women’s eco-friendly clothing, outerwear and accessories at the Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan!. Even though we’ve had record warm temps, we all know WINTER and cooler temps will be here soon enough. After all this is Minnesota! It’s time to stock up on warm clothing and other gear, so head to the 10th Annual Storm Creek Warehouse Sale in Eagan Nov 4-5th and 11-12th.
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
superhits1027.com
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
battlelakereview.com
‘Chicago’ House … First House in Battle Lake
The “Chicago” House, built in 1882 by James A. “Cap” Colehour, was nicknamed after the house he had built ten years earlier in Chicago. He used the modified blueprints from his 1872 house that he built where Wrigley’s Stadium now stands. See The Review for...
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
froggyweb.com
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
Central Minnesota Man To Appear on Wheel of Fortune
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Fans of the popular television game show Wheel of Fortune will see a familiar face in Monday's episode. Sauk Rapids native Tim Johnson will get to spin the wheel for a shot at the grand prize. Johnson says the whole journey started with just a simple application.
Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern Minnesota
A 46-year-old driver was killed when he rolled his pickup truck in southern Minnesota Friday night. The crash was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Minnesota Lake Township, about 30 miles northwest of Albert Lea. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Neubauer, of Wells, Minnesota, was...
Comments / 0