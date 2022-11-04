San Bernardino County health officer urges public to take precautions as hospitalizations for pediatric respiratory illness rise

Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
585 pounds of pills collected in San Bernardino County during National Take-Back Day
585 pounds of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs were turned into San Bernardino Sheriffs on the 23rd Nationwide Prescription Drug Take-Back Day that was held on Saturday, October 29th. The public was encouraged to bring in any sort of unwanted prescriptions for a no-questions asked safe-disposal – and at...
San Manuel Pow Wow returns to Cal State San Bernardino after hiatus due to pandemic
The pow wow is a Native American tradition; a spiritual gathering with singing, dancing and participants spending time together.
Bakersfield Channel
San Bernardino County to vote on succession from California
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many people are leaving the golden state for a variety of reasons, but now an entire county is threatening to do the same thing. That’s the thrust of Measure EE, which is up for vote this election day in San Bernardino County. The author of the measure, however, knows it’s a long shot.
Fontana Herald News
Five people are arrested after Fontana deputy conducts patrol at park on Halloween
One suspect was arrested on gun charges and four other people were arrested on various charges at a park in Bloomington on Halloween night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 31 at about 11:21 p.m., Deputy Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was conducting proactive...
Former DMV worker gets prison for fixing commercial license applicant test scores
SACRAMENTO -- A former California Deparment of Moter Vehicles employee was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for a bribery scheme that involved changing test scores of commercial license applicants.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a press statement that Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of San Bernardino County, participated in a conspiracy to commit bribery, to commit unauthorized access of a computer, and to commit identity fraud.Court documents indicated Harris was a long-time DMV employee who was able to change test scores for commercial driver's license applicants in California in exchange for cash, typically $1,500 per applicant.Harris used her access to DMV computers to enter fraudulent test scores for 185 applicants, which indicated the applicants had passed written and/or behind the wheel commercial drive tests, even though they had not passed the tests. Harris and a co-conspirator received approximately $277,500 worth of corrupt bribes.The case was jointly investigated by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, Office of Internal Affairs; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Homeland Security Investigations; and the Department of Transportation, Office of Inspector General.
foxla.com
Person of interest wanted in Rancho Cucamonga teen's fatal shooting at Halloween party
Authorities on Thursday released the photo of a person of interest wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rancho Cucamonga teen at a Halloween party in Bloomington. A picture of the person of interest was released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, asking the public that anyone who knows his identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Detective David Carpenter at (909) 890-4904 or We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
vvng.com
Woman Killed in T-Bone crash on Amargosa Road ID’d as 43-year-old Victorville Resident
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The occupant of a black Toyota Corolla killed Friday morning in a crash on Amargosa Road was identified as 43-year-old Victorville resident Rosalinda Urduno. The collision was reported at 5:04 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Trailer Fire put out early Friday morning (11/4)
A trailer fire was extinguished in the 7000 block of Elk Trail in Yucca Valley early this morning (November 11) with no injuries or major damage to nearby structures. Units from the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived at approximately 2 a.m., where they found a travel trailer burning, with flames extending into the structure of the house. The Fire Department said that all occupants were out of the trailer and house.
Apple Valley couple charged with murdering 4-year-old girl
An Apple Valley couple has been charged with the murder of a 4-year-old girl. The child’s father, Isaiah Rumph, 24, and his girlfriend, Charity Staffieri, 22, have both been charged with Murder, Assault on a Child Causing Death, and Torture. Rumph and Staffieri were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s on Oct. 25 after deputies […]
z1077fm.com
Human Remains Found In Johnson Valley
What are believed to be human remains were found in a remote area of Johnson Valley on Monday (October 31). The suspected human remains were found by a civilian near Rock Corral Rd and Larrea Rd, approximately four miles southwest of Old Woman Springs Road. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has said they are investigating the remains.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana teenager is caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle
A Fontana teenager was caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:20 p.m., deputies from the Central Station conducted proactive patrol near Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive in the unincorporated area of San Bernardino. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 33 people at 16 locations, including one in Fontana
During a recent week-long period, investigators seized 30 firearms and arrested 33 people at a total of 16 locations, including one in Fontana, as part of an ongoing crime suppression effort called Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, personnel...
Authorities release photo of person of interest in fatal shooting of teen at Bloomington party
Authorities on Thursday released a photo of a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a Bloomington party earlier this week. Robert Plyley was shot during the party in the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue early Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was […]
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
z1077fm.com
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery and Car Theft While Armed with Knife and Baseball Bat
A woman alleged to be a knife- and baseball bat-wielding burglar and car thief was arrested on Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Deputies have linked a series of reports regarding robberies and attempted armed robberies in Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley to one woman, Jessica Allen, a 35 year-resident of Yucca Valley. On Monday (October 31), Allen is alleged to have tried to steal a truck from employees at the Castanedas restaurant in Joshua Tree while armed with a knife, before walking into a nearby home, stealing clothes, and attempting to steal a pest control truck parked in the driveway.
Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
foxla.com
High school student killed at Bloomington Halloween party
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A high school sophomore was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Bloomington in San Bernardino County Monday night, according to school officials. Robert Plyley, 15, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was shot and killed on Halloween night at a...
